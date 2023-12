https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/hunter-biden-to-make-initial-appearance-in-court-on-january-11-for-tax-charges---filing-1115671120.html

Hunter Biden to Make Initial Appearance in Court on January 11 for Tax Charges - Filing

Hunter Biden to Make Initial Appearance in Court on January 11 for Tax Charges - Filing

Hunter Biden will be arraigned and have his initial appearance in federal court on new tax-related charges on January 11 in Los Angeles, a court filing revealed.

2023-12-18T23:25+0000

2023-12-18T23:25+0000

2023-12-18T23:25+0000

americas

hunter biden

hunter biden charges

us

los angeles

california

tax evasion

tax fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0c/1097218432_92:0:2931:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_da42db9c4b949b2ced3314dcaae423b4.jpg

The filing stated on Monday that Biden will appear before Judge Alka Sagar in the US District Court in the Central District of California to be arraigned on four tax evasion charges.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231214/biden-aides-concerned-sons-legal-troubles-could-consume-president---reports-1115591416.html

americas

los angeles

california

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hunter biden, biden family, firearm, drugs, purchase of a firearm, hunter loves drugs, plea deal, possession of a firearm, firearm possession, possession case, drug use, drug-addicted, drug-addicted son, drug-addicted biden, drug-addicted hunter, taxes, failure to pay taxes, hunter's taxes, biden's taxes