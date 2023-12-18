https://sputnikglobe.com/20231218/turkiye-using-all-mechanisms-to-hold-israel-accountable-for-actions-in-gaza---erdogan-1115653335.html
Turkiye Using All Mechanisms to Hold Israel Accountable for Actions in Gaza - Erdogan
Turkiye Using All Mechanisms to Hold Israel Accountable for Actions in Gaza - Erdogan
Turkiye is using all available mechanisms to hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions in the Gaza Strip during the military operation against Hamas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.
2023-12-18T01:34+0000
2023-12-18T01:34+0000
2023-12-18T01:34+0000
world
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
benjamin netanyahu
justice and development party (akp)
genocide
international criminal court (icc)
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
israel-gaza conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_0:0:3190:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_695efef1d10657c25c6b924cd5118eb9.jpg
Last week, lawyers for the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkiye said that the country had filed a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of "committing genocide" in the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, Erdogan called Israel a "terrorist state," adding that Netanyahu possesses nuclear weapons but "[his] end is near." On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231201/genocide-becomes-functional-when-israel-us-deny-palestinian-existence---academic-1115335342.html
turkiye
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_52:0:2783:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7b8f2958ea0f93c347aa5e126c4576a2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
Turkiye Using All Mechanisms to Hold Israel Accountable for Actions in Gaza - Erdogan
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkiye is using all available mechanisms to hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions in the Gaza Strip during the military operation against Hamas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.