Turkiye Using All Mechanisms to Hold Israel Accountable for Actions in Gaza - Erdogan

Turkiye is using all available mechanisms to hold the Israeli government accountable for its actions in the Gaza Strip during the military operation against Hamas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Last week, lawyers for the ruling Justice and Development Party in Turkiye said that the country had filed a lawsuit against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the International Criminal Court (ICC), accusing him of "committing genocide" in the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, Erdogan called Israel a "terrorist state," adding that Netanyahu possesses nuclear weapons but "[his] end is near." On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 18,700 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, according to local authorities.

