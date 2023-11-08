https://sputnikglobe.com/20231108/israel-admits-possessing-nukes-in-threats-to-use-them-against-gaza---irans-atomic-chief-1114813075.html

Israel Admits Possessing Nukes in Threats to Use Them Against Gaza - Iran's Atomic Chief

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday condemned Israel for threatening to use nuclear weapons against the Gaza Strip, stressing that this also means that Israel has admitted to possessing nuclear arms.

"Once again, an official of the Zionist regime has admitted to possessing nuclear weapons, and more importantly, by threatening the oppressed and innocent people of Gaza, he questioned the most basic principles of international law and the UN Charter," Eslami told an Iranian news agency. He added that it was high time for international organizations, especially the UN, to take decisive action against Israel, which he said is a grave threat to global peace and security, adding that the Iranian atomic chief also urged the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, to take an independent approach within the framework of nuclear non-proliferation. On November 5, Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said in an interview with an Israeli Radio station that "one of the possible options" for Israel was dropping a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip. The minister also opposed allowing any humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, saying that Israel "would not hand the Nazis humanitarian aid," and that "there is no such thing as uninvolved civilians in Gaza." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later suspended Eliyahu from participating in government meetings until further notice. On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel from Gaza, killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel retaliated with missile strikes and a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million. On October 27, Israel launched a large-scale ground incursion into Gaza with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas and rescuing the hostages.

