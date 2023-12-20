International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/banana-republic-nonsense-gop-bashes-colorado-court-ruling-to-boot-trump-off-ballot-1115695601.html
'Banana Republic Nonsense': GOP Bashes Colorado Court Ruling to Boot Trump off Ballot
'Banana Republic Nonsense': GOP Bashes Colorado Court Ruling to Boot Trump off Ballot
Leading GOP presidential contender, Donald Trump, has been disqualified by the Colorado Supreme Court from the state's 2024 primary ballot, sparking indignation among Republicans.
2023-12-20T09:39+0000
2023-12-20T09:39+0000
us
americas
donald trump
joe biden
2024 us presidential election
colorado
vivek ramaswamy
us congress
us supreme court
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8dccb5386ce66b8f7740dada22084259.jpg
In a 4-to-3 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court has removed Trump from the 2024 primary ballot. This action was taken using the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause, citing his role as president in 2021 in inciting the January 6 Capitol protest in DC. This ruling has unleashed intense outrage among the Republican camp."The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the ballot is banana republic nonsense," tweeted GOP Rep. Mike Waltz from Florida. "Clearly, the Left is desperate after Biden’s nosedive in the polls," he added."The 'pro-democracy' party at work. How ridiculous," echoed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on X (formerly known as Twitter).For her part, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, another member of the House Freedom Caucus, which is largely seen as pro-Trump, condemned the court's move calling it "extreme judicial activism that is designed to suppress the vote and voices of hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, which is absolutely unacceptable."Boebert added in her tweet that she is confident the US Supreme Court "will remedy this horrible decision."The Colorado Supreme Court's recent maneuver has left US legal observers bewildered. Former Federal Election Commissioner Hans von Spakovsky has criticized the action as, "badly judged, banana-republic election interference".George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted that he views the opinion as "strikingly anti-democratic in what it now allows states to do in blue and red states alike."Commenting on the issue in an interview to Fox News, Turley opined that "the factual and legal basis of this opinion is really so porous that the Supreme Court will make fast work of it."Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a US conservative watchdog, expressed concerns about the "brazenly partisan" and "unprecedented" move: "The Democratic Colorado court majority opinion is an assault on the US Constitution, Colorado and federal law, free and fair elections, basic due process, and the fundamental rights of tens of millions Americans."Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made an announcement on X pledging to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot.Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now polling higher than any independent in a generation, also lashed out at the Colorado Supreme Court:Some netizens suggest that the Democratic Party's incessant ploys to oust Trump from the ballot, which involve smear campaigns, investigations, and trials, are only boosting the former president's popularity."Colorado banning Trump from the ballot won’t just win him the primary, he’s now going to carry the state in the general," one X user predicted.
americas
colorado
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b434993c3f2e1b9d99a9a299a20612ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, colorado supreme court, trump removed from primaries ballot in colorado, us constitution, us supreme court, colorado court disqualified trump over inciting insurrection, republicans outraged by colorado supreme court's ruling
donald trump, colorado supreme court, trump removed from primaries ballot in colorado, us constitution, us supreme court, colorado court disqualified trump over inciting insurrection, republicans outraged by colorado supreme court's ruling

'Banana Republic Nonsense': GOP Bashes Colorado Court Ruling to Boot Trump off Ballot

09:39 GMT 20.12.2023
© AP Photo / Butch DillFILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
© AP Photo / Butch Dill
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Leading GOP presidential contender, Donald Trump, has been disqualified by the Colorado Supreme Court from the state's 2024 primary ballot, sparking indignation among Republicans.
In a 4-to-3 decision, the Colorado Supreme Court has removed Trump from the 2024 primary ballot. This action was taken using the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause, citing his role as president in 2021 in inciting the January 6 Capitol protest in DC.
This ruling has unleashed intense outrage among the Republican camp.
"The decision by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the ballot is banana republic nonsense," tweeted GOP Rep. Mike Waltz from Florida. "Clearly, the Left is desperate after Biden’s nosedive in the polls," he added.
© PhotoRep. Mike Waltz X screenshot
Rep. Mike Waltz X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Rep. Mike Waltz X screenshot
© Photo
"The 'pro-democracy' party at work. How ridiculous," echoed House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Rep. Jim Jordan (X screen)
Rep. Jim Jordan (X screen) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Rep. Jim Jordan (X screen)
For her part, Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, another member of the House Freedom Caucus, which is largely seen as pro-Trump, condemned the court's move calling it "extreme judicial activism that is designed to suppress the vote and voices of hundreds of thousands of Coloradans, which is absolutely unacceptable."
Boebert added in her tweet that she is confident the US Supreme Court "will remedy this horrible decision."
Lauren Boebert (X screen)
Lauren Boebert (X screen) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Lauren Boebert (X screen)
The Colorado Supreme Court's recent maneuver has left US legal observers bewildered. Former Federal Election Commissioner Hans von Spakovsky has criticized the action as, "badly judged, banana-republic election interference".
George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted that he views the opinion as "strikingly anti-democratic in what it now allows states to do in blue and red states alike."
© PhotoJonathan Turley X screenshot
Jonathan Turley X screenshot - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Jonathan Turley X screenshot
© Photo
Commenting on the issue in an interview to Fox News, Turley opined that "the factual and legal basis of this opinion is really so porous that the Supreme Court will make fast work of it."
Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch, a US conservative watchdog, expressed concerns about the "brazenly partisan" and "unprecedented" move: "The Democratic Colorado court majority opinion is an assault on the US Constitution, Colorado and federal law, free and fair elections, basic due process, and the fundamental rights of tens of millions Americans."
Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made an announcement on X pledging to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot until Trump is also allowed to be on the ballot.
"I demand that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie, and Nikki Haley do the same immediately - or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country," Ramaswamy highlighted.
© PhotoVivek Ramaswamy (X screenshot)
Vivek Ramaswamy (X screenshot) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Vivek Ramaswamy (X screenshot)
© Photo
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is now polling higher than any independent in a generation, also lashed out at the Colorado Supreme Court:
"Trump blocked from the ballot in Colorado. When a court in another country disqualifies an opposition candidate from running, we say, 'That’s not a real democracy.' Now it’s happening here," tweeted RFK Jr. "I’m not a Trump supporter (if I were, I wouldn’t be running against him!) But I want to beat him in a fair election, not because he was kicked off the ballot. Let the voters choose, not the courts!" he stressed.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr (X screen)
Robert F. Kennedy Jr (X screen) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Robert F. Kennedy Jr (X screen)
Some netizens suggest that the Democratic Party's incessant ploys to oust Trump from the ballot, which involve smear campaigns, investigations, and trials, are only boosting the former president's popularity.
"Colorado banning Trump from the ballot won’t just win him the primary, he’s now going to carry the state in the general," one X user predicted.
JD Sharp (X screen)
JD Sharp (X screen) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
JD Sharp (X screen)
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала