US House Speaker Calls Colorado Ruling to Bar Trump From 2024 Vote 'Partisan Attack'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Colorado court’s ruling to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's primary election is a partisan attack.
Earlier in the day, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is barred from being in the state’s 2024 Republican primary vote. Johnson emphasized that regardless of political affiliation, every US voter should not be denied the right to support Trump, who is the leader in every poll of the Republican primary. The House Speaker added that he trusts the US Supreme Court will set aside the court’s "reckless" decision and let the American people decide the next US president.Trump’s campaign said they will appeal the court ruling and described it as a flawed decision.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Colorado court’s ruling to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's primary election is a partisan attack.
Earlier in the day, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is barred from being in the state’s 2024 Republican primary vote.
"Today’s ruling attempting to disqualify President Trump from the Colorado ballot is nothing but a thinly veiled partisan attack," Johnson stressed on Tuesday.
Johnson emphasized that regardless of political affiliation, every US voter should not be denied the right to support Trump, who is the leader in every poll
of the Republican primary.
The House Speaker added that he trusts the US Supreme Court will set aside the court’s "reckless" decision and let the American people decide the next US president
.
Trump’s campaign said they will appeal the court ruling and described it as a flawed decision.