https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/us-house-speaker-calls-colorado-ruling-to-bar-trump-from-2024-vote-partisan-attack-1115690919.html

US House Speaker Calls Colorado Ruling to Bar Trump From 2024 Vote 'Partisan Attack'

US House Speaker Calls Colorado Ruling to Bar Trump From 2024 Vote 'Partisan Attack'

US House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Colorado court’s ruling to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's primary election is a partisan attack.

2023-12-20T01:29+0000

2023-12-20T01:29+0000

2023-12-20T01:29+0000

americas

2024 us presidential election

us presidential campaign

donald trump

donald trump's indictment

us

presidential hopeful

presidential candidate

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115691031_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a5db3c51489f31fcb6b7e6c3e1ff17b2.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is barred from being in the state’s 2024 Republican primary vote. Johnson emphasized that regardless of political affiliation, every US voter should not be denied the right to support Trump, who is the leader in every poll of the Republican primary. The House Speaker added that he trusts the US Supreme Court will set aside the court’s "reckless" decision and let the American people decide the next US president.Trump’s campaign said they will appeal the court ruling and described it as a flawed decision.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/colorado-court-rules-trump-disqualified-from-2024-primary-ballot---filing-1115689238.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, colorado supreme court, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th, trump disqualified