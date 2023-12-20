https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/biden-says-trump-quoting-putin-no-surprise-1115691640.html
US President Joe Biden said former President Donald Trump recently quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin is not surprising and accused Trump of allegedly having ties with Moscow, according to the White House press pool.
On Saturday, Trump during a campaign rally quoted Putin as saying that the cases against the former president are "politically motivated" by Biden and it shows the "rottenness" of the American political system. Biden said Trump is the greatest threat to US democracy. In later remarks, Trump at a campaign speech in Iowa said Biden is the greatest threat to US democracy and accused his administration of conducting election interference in the 2024 presidential election because of the federal cases against him for alleged election meddling in the 2020 vote.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said former President Donald Trump recently quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin is not surprising and accused Trump of allegedly having ties with Moscow, according to the White House press pool.
On Saturday, Trump during a campaign rally quoted Putin
as saying that the cases against the former president are "politically motivated" by Biden and it shows the "rottenness" of the American political system.
"This weekend Trump was embracing his old pal Putin," Biden said as quoted by the press pool on Tuesday. "Trump even quoted him this weekend. That’s no surprise. After all there’s a lot of agreement between Moscow and Mar-a-Lago."
Biden said Trump is the greatest threat to US democracy.
In later remarks, Trump at a campaign speech in Iowa said Biden is the greatest threat to US democracy
and accused his administration of conducting election interference in the 2024 presidential election because of the federal cases against him
for alleged election meddling in the 2020 vote.