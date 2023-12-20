https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/biden-says-trump-quoting-putin-no-surprise-1115691640.html

Biden Says Trump Quoting Putin 'No Surprise'

Biden Says Trump Quoting Putin 'No Surprise'

US President Joe Biden said former President Donald Trump recently quoting Russian President Vladimir Putin is not surprising and accused Trump of allegedly having ties with Moscow, according to the White House press pool.

On Saturday, Trump during a campaign rally quoted Putin as saying that the cases against the former president are "politically motivated" by Biden and it shows the "rottenness" of the American political system. Biden said Trump is the greatest threat to US democracy. In later remarks, Trump at a campaign speech in Iowa said Biden is the greatest threat to US democracy and accused his administration of conducting election interference in the 2024 presidential election because of the federal cases against him for alleged election meddling in the 2020 vote.

