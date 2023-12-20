https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/every-legal-option-must-be-explored-to-remove-trump-from-california-ballot---lt-governor-1115710300.html

Every Legal Option Must Be Explored to Remove Trump From California Ballot - Lt. Governor

California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on Wednesday wrote to Secretary of State Shirley Weber demanding that she explore "every legal option" to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot.

"Based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling in Anderson v. Griswold (2023 CO 63), I urge you [Weber] to explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential ballot," Kounalakis wrote in her letter. Kounalakis said she was prompted by the ruling to conclude that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state ballot as a presidential candidate due to his alleged involvement in the so-called insurrection on January 6, 2021. Kounalakis also said Colorado’s decision could serve as the basis for a similar decision in California. The White house has said on its website that the US Constitution lists three qualifications for the presidency - the president must be at least 35 years old, be a natural born citizen and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the events on January 6 at the US Capitol, citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are engaged in insurrection from holding public office. The Trump campaign described the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling as being a "flowed decision" and said they will appeal.

