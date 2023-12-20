International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/every-legal-option-must-be-explored-to-remove-trump-from-california-ballot---lt-governor-1115710300.html
Every Legal Option Must Be Explored to Remove Trump From California Ballot - Lt. Governor
Every Legal Option Must Be Explored to Remove Trump From California Ballot - Lt. Governor
California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on Wednesday wrote to Secretary of State Shirley Weber demanding that she explore "every legal option" to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot.
2023-12-20T20:55+0000
2023-12-20T20:55+0000
americas
donald trump
us
california
donald trump's indictment
2024 us presidential election
presidential election
presidential hopeful
presidential candidate
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710479_0:114:2048:1266_1920x0_80_0_0_bd528f99483a37ce85dad095647e8522.jpg
"Based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling in Anderson v. Griswold (2023 CO 63), I urge you [Weber] to explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential ballot," Kounalakis wrote in her letter. Kounalakis said she was prompted by the ruling to conclude that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state ballot as a presidential candidate due to his alleged involvement in the so-called insurrection on January 6, 2021. Kounalakis also said Colorado’s decision could serve as the basis for a similar decision in California. The White house has said on its website that the US Constitution lists three qualifications for the presidency - the president must be at least 35 years old, be a natural born citizen and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years. On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the events on January 6 at the US Capitol, citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are engaged in insurrection from holding public office. The Trump campaign described the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling as being a "flowed decision" and said they will appeal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/thats-not-a-real-democracy-rfk-jr-says-voters-should-choose-trumps-fate-not-courts-1115693844.html
americas
california
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115710479_33:0:1854:1366_1920x0_80_0_0_9d9f62bbc5c202dcc932ebaaff8a5ed8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
eleni kounalakis, california ballot, trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, colorado supreme court, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th, trump disqualified
eleni kounalakis, california ballot, trump, president donald trump, investigation, probe, criminal probe, georgia criminal probe, 2020 us presidential election, donald trump's indictment, donald trump's indictments, trump's indictment, donald trump, trump supporters, colorado supreme court, trump booked, donald trump indictment, donald trump mug shot, trump fundraising, american democracy, freedom of speech, trump indictment, january 6th, trump disqualified

Every Legal Option Must Be Explored to Remove Trump From California Ballot - Lt. Governor

20:55 GMT 20.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / SETH WENIGFormer US President Donald Trump attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, on October 2, 2023
Former US President Donald Trump attends the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James, at a Manhattan courthouse, in New York City, on October 2, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / SETH WENIG
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis on Wednesday wrote to Secretary of State Shirley Weber demanding that she explore "every legal option" to remove former President Donald Trump from the state's 2024 ballot.
"Based on the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling in Anderson v. Griswold (2023 CO 63), I urge you [Weber] to explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential ballot," Kounalakis wrote in her letter.
Kounalakis said she was prompted by the ruling to conclude that Trump is ineligible to appear on the state ballot as a presidential candidate due to his alleged involvement in the so-called insurrection on January 6, 2021. Kounalakis also said Colorado’s decision could serve as the basis for a similar decision in California.

"California must stand on the right side of history," the letter said. "The constitution is clear: you must be 40 years old and not be an insurrectionist."

Former President Donald Trump, center, appears in court Monday, Oct 2, 2023, in New York. (Brendan McDermid/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
Americas
'That’s Not a Real Democracy': RFK Jr. Says Voters Should Choose Trump’s Fate, Not Courts
06:21 GMT
The White house has said on its website that the US Constitution lists three qualifications for the presidency - the president must be at least 35 years old, be a natural born citizen and must have lived in the United States for at least 14 years.
On Tuesday night, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Republican primary ballot due to his role in the events on January 6 at the US Capitol, citing the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The amendment restricts people who are engaged in insurrection from holding public office.
The Trump campaign described the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling as being a "flowed decision" and said they will appeal.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала