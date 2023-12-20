International
Palestine Appeals to International Criminal Court Over Israel's Actions in Gaza
Palestine Appeals to International Criminal Court Over Israel's Actions in Gaza
Palestine has appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria Salah Abdel-Shafi told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We believe that all these crimes must not be left unpunished. That's why Israel should be held accountable. For that reason, we appealed to the International Criminal Court," the ambassador said, adding that the application had been filed three weeks ago.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.
Palestine Appeals to International Criminal Court Over Israel's Actions in Gaza

14:37 GMT 20.12.2023
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands.
FILE- In this Nov. 7, 2019 file photo, the International Criminal Court, or ICC, is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. President Donald Trump has lobbed a broadside attack against the International Criminal Court. He's authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intelligence officials for possible war crimes in Afghanistan without U.S. consent. The executive order Trump signed on Thursday marks his administration’s latest attack against international organizations, treaties and agreements that do not hew to its policies. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.12.2023
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine has appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria Salah Abdel-Shafi told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We believe that all these crimes must not be left unpunished. That's why Israel should be held accountable. For that reason, we appealed to the International Criminal Court," the ambassador said, adding that the application had been filed three weeks ago.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.
