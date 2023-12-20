Palestine Appeals to International Criminal Court Over Israel's Actions in Gaza
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Palestine has appealed to the International Criminal Court (ICC) over Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria Salah Abdel-Shafi told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"We believe that all these crimes must not be left unpunished. That's why Israel should be held accountable. For that reason, we appealed to the International Criminal Court," the ambassador said, adding that the application had been filed three weeks ago.
On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip across the border, killing over 1,200 people and abducting some 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 19,400 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of the conflict, the local authorities said.