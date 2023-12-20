https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/unsc-delays-vote-on-gaza-aid-to-thursday-to-allow-additional-time-for-diplomacy-1115709861.html

UNSC Delays Vote on Gaza Aid to Thursday to 'Allow Additional Time for Diplomacy'

UNSC Delays Vote on Gaza Aid to Thursday to 'Allow Additional Time for Diplomacy'

The UN Security Council has postponed a vote on a resolution that calls for boosting humanitarian aid for Gaza until Thursday morning "to allow additional time for diplomacy," UNSC President Jose De La Gasca said on Wednesday.

2023-12-20T20:02+0000

2023-12-20T20:02+0000

2023-12-20T20:02+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

israel-gaza conflict

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian disaster

humanitarian catastrophe

un security council (unsc)

the united nations (un)

uae

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/1a/1113671597_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d48725d32cc7a14b37406ab79f1eea41.jpg

Ecuador holds the presidency of the council for the month of December. The UN Security Council was originally set to vote on the Arab-sponsored resolution on Monday. The vote has since been pushed back several times in an effort to avoid another veto by the US. Nusseibeh pointed out that discussions are going on at the highest levels, adding that "diplomacy takes time." The UAE envoy expressed confidence that the resolution would be adopted. Nusseibeh also stressed that the ongoing discussions between Egypt, Qatar, and Hamas did not impact the decision to delay the vote. "They have not been raised in Council deliberations," she said. The draft resolution calls for a halt to hostilities in Gaza to allow for urgently needed aid deliveries to flow in via all land, sea and air routes. It also asks the UN Secretary-General to create a monitoring mechanism for aid to ensure that no humanitarian relief is provided to parties to the conflict.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/us-delays-second-time-in-1-day-un-security-council-vote-on-gaza-resolution---source-1115686808.html

uae

israel

egypt

qatar

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us hegemony, us money, us interests, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths