Xi Tells Biden Taiwan Will Reunify With China, But Timing Not Yet Set

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Joe Biden during their November summit in San Francisco that Taiwan would eventually reunify with China, but on a schedule yet to be determined, NBC reported on Wednesday, citing three current and former US officials.

2023-12-20T13:31+0000

2023-12-20T13:31+0000

2023-12-20T13:37+0000

Xi said during the meeting that China prefers that the reunification occurs peacefully, rather than through force, the officials said. They described his remarks as candid, but not confrontational. Xi also said that US military leaders were incorrect to predict that China would seek to reunify with Taiwan in 2025 or 2027, as the timing had yet to be determined. Chinese officials requested prior to the summit that Biden issue a public statement afterward that the US supported China’s goal of peaceful reunification and not Taiwanese independence, the report said. However, the White House refused the request.

