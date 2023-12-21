https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/american-atrophied-defense-industrial-base-has-become-critical-vulnerability-for-us-1115733231.html

American 'Atrophied Defense Industrial Base' Has Become 'Critical Vulnerability' for US

Kiev’s and Tel Aviv’s gluttony for US-made weapons, spurred by the Ukrainian conflict and the ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip, respectively, have exposed the weaknesses of the United States’ military-industrial complex.

One of the lessons that could be derived from the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip is that “high-intensity conflicts always consume vast quantities of ammunition,” argued American author and historian Max Boot.Yet as both Ukraine and Israel now look up to the United States to satisfy their need for munitions, the US defense industry in its current state may not be capable of producing enough ordnance to meet these countries’ demand, Boot argued in an opinion piece published in The Washington Post.With this in mind, along with the fact that the “proliferation of rocket technology makes it especially critical to maintain supplies for missile-defense systems,” Boot insisted that there is a “need to reinvigorate US defense production.”Having practically lost its domestic weapon manufacturing capabilities, the regime in Kiev now finds itself critically dependent on military supplies from its Western sponsors, chief among them being the United States.Following the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the wake of the Hamas’ October 7 attack, the United States has also faced an increased demand from Israel for US-made munitions.At this time, the issue of US military equipment and ammo to both Ukraine and Israel has become further complicated by US internal politics, as Republican members of Congress effectively blocked the supplies until the Biden administration makes certain concessions.However, even if this political conundrum gets resolved and Congress does approve the provisions to Ukraine and Israel, “the US defense industry cannot produce enough munitions to go around,” said Boot.

