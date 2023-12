https://sputnikglobe.com/20231221/watch-russian-drones-torpedo-ukrainian-military-motorboats-in-special-op-zone---1115719280.html

Watch Russian Drones Torpedo Ukrainian Military Motorboats in Special Op Zone

Russian paratrooper drones snuffed out three Ukrainian military motorboats and personnel on the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.

2023-12-21T09:27+0000

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing Russian drone crews from the Airborne Forces spot Ukrainian watercraft carrying troops on board and eliminated them with surgical strikes.The MoD also added that two more Russian drones finished off similar Ukrainian boats traversing the Dnepr River.

Russian paratrooper drones destroyed three Ukrainian military motorboats and personnel on the Dnepr River in the Kherson region.

