https://sputnikglobe.com/20231111/kiev-military-leadership-abandons-soldiers--captured-ukrainian-marines-1114886324.html

Kiev Military Leadership Abandons Soldiers – Captured Ukrainian Marines

Kiev Military Leadership Abandons Soldiers – Captured Ukrainian Marines

Ukrainian soldiers captured on the Dnepr river have claimed their commanders were nowhere to be found as their unit was landing there.

2023-11-11T13:08+0000

2023-11-11T13:08+0000

2023-11-11T13:08+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

kherson

sergei shoigu

dnepr

russian ministry of defense

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/13/1114334297_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_a5cc53f1ea65e5d18bf501a663bfe7a2.jpg

Ukrainian commanders gave their soldiers the wrong coordinates and quit the combat mission on the left bank of the Dnepr, captured Ukrainian Marines have told Sputnik.The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) earlier reported on a mission carried out by a unit from the Dnepr battlegroup. The Russian unit, led by Senior Lieutenant Zolto Arsalanov in the Kherson region, destroyed troops belonging to Ukraine’s 36th Marine Brigade that attempted to gain a foothold on the left bank of the Dnepr.Arsalanov, who was wounded in the battle, and the military personnel of the unit, were presented with state awards by Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation and General of the Army Sergei Shoigu for the courage and heroism shown during the successfully conducted operation which resulted in 11 Ukrainian marines being captured.Maxim Solovyov, another Ukrainian serviceman, shared that their officers were in the rear as the landing was taking place. There were no concrete tasks for the soldiers; the commanders simply gave out the drop-off location as the soldiers were on their way across the river.Zolin added that the unit he used to serve in had a single grenade launcher and a few rifles. However, the weapons often ran short of munitions.All the Ukrainian soldiers in captivity claim that the training process before being sent to the front is very brief, lasting about a month. For the most part, the training involves digging up trenches and taking theory classes. There are about two firing practices, though not all new fighters manage to partake in it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230930/watch-pow-reveal-how-scores-of-ukrainian-soldiers-desert-after-frontline-action-1113827044.html

ukraine

kiev

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian soldiers, captured ukrainian soldiers, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukrain, russian special military operation, dnieper river, dnipro river