https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/ukraine-loses-up-to-250-soldiers-in-donetsk-region-in-past-day---russian-mod-1115702481.html

Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - Russian MoD

Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - Russian MoD

Ukraine has lost up to 250 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.

2023-12-20T12:25+0000

2023-12-20T12:25+0000

2023-12-20T12:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

kiev

ukraine

donetsk

donetsk people's republic

russian ministry of defense

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/17/1115173705_0:0:3249:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_222965530700c6504a0669fdaf4c5c12.jpg

Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed five assault attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and another one in the direction of Donetsk. Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 110 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/ukraine-lost-383000-soldiers-since-start-of-the-special-op--shoigu--1115677303.html

kiev

ukraine

donetsk

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kiev losses in donetsk, donetsk people's republic, how is russia's special military op progressing, russia's special military op in ukraine, how many soldiers did ukraine loose, how many soldiers did kiev loose, total ukrainian losses