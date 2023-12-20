International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - Russian MoD
Ukraine has lost up to 250 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed five assault attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and another one in the direction of Donetsk. Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 110 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
Ukraine Loses Up to 250 Soldiers in Donetsk Region in Past Day - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 250 soldiers both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Wednesday.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed five assault attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction and another one in the direction of Donetsk.

"The total enemy losses in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to some 250 military personnel killed and wounded, a tank and three vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev has also lost up to 180 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction and up to 110 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
