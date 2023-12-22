https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/most-countries-clearly-oppose-israeli-armys-actions---palestinian-ambassador-in-vienna-1115738772.html

Most Countries Clearly Oppose Israeli Army's Actions - Palestinian Ambassador in Vienna

Most countries clearly oppose the actions of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Ambassador to Vienna Salah Abdel-Shafi told Sputnik.

“The UN vote had already taken place on Monday last week, everything was clear: 153 countries voted for a final cessation of fire. And only 10 countries, including Austria, voted against, another 23 states abstained. Obviously, the vast majority of countries in the world clearly oppose the actions of the Israeli army," Abdel-Shafi said. He said that he sees support for Palestine from many states in the UN. "I must say that on the global stage it is the Russian Federation, China, but also some European states such as Spain, Belgium, Luxembourg, Ireland, Norway - all countries that are in favor of a permanent ceasefire. Not only for a humanitarian pause, but also for a full cessation of fire. These are the countries that openly criticize the Israeli army. Of course, these include African countries, Namibia, South Africa, certainly, Arab states, but also countries in Latin America, such as Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Chile, Bolivia,” Abdel-Shafi said. He said some countries took practical steps. "For example, Bolivia and Colombia terminated their diplomatic relations with Israel. Argentina recalled its ambassador from Israel and expelled the Israeli one. South Africa did the same," the diplomat said.The United States for Palestine is an accomplice in Israel's crime in the Gaza Strip, Abdel-Shafi said.He cited UN data according to which one child dies every 6 minutes in Gaza."So every minute, until we have a ceasefire, it literally means that people are dying. And many people think that these figures are exaggerated. No, they are, on the contrary, fewer than the real numbers. Because thousands of civilians are under rubble. Thus, the fact that the United States decided to provide support to Israel has made it an accomplice in this crime,” Abdel-Shafi said.The diplomat also said that since he himself was born in Gaza, it is not easy for him to remain an outside observer while continuing to carry out his duties at a professional level.The forced eviction of Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan is part of Israel's strategy, Abdel-Shafi said.The United States can convince Israel to cease fire in Gaza, Palestinian Ambassador to Vienna Salah Abdel-Shafi said.“We know for sure that if the Americans want the Israelis to stop, they can do it. But instead of stopping them, the Americans support them,” Abdel-Shafi said.

