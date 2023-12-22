https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/the-good-the-bad-and-the-ugly-23-events-that-shaped-2023-1115538980.html

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 23 Events That Shaped 2023

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 23 Events That Shaped 2023

Political turmoil, natural devastation, military insurgence, new alliances, memorable pop culture moments and great scientific breakthroughs - 2023 was a year to remember

2023-12-22T13:00+0000

2023-12-22T13:00+0000

2023-12-22T13:00+0000

beyond politics

photo

russia

vladimir putin

putin-kim jong un meeting

kim jong-un

brics summit 2023

brics

russia-africa summit 2023

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0c/1115532262_0:144:3072:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_55af2cd58269518e2aefb3878b90ce80.jpg

As life-changing as 2022 turned out to be, it paled in comparison to 2023. This year we have witnessed the world grow exponentially more complicated.Globally, things have unfolded in various different areas. 2023 saw mammoth political shifts in the Americas, Africa, and Europe, of course. Several economic and socio-political alliances have shifted, both fresh and well-forgotten old ones.This year also witnessed large-scale military hostilities, dramatic and long-brewing. We have also seen some big moments in science, tech and popular culture.Check out Sputnik's gallery to look back on the passing year.

russia

uae

nagorno-karabakh

gaza strip

france

united kingdom (uk)

argentina

scotland

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

2023 review, events that shaped 2023, main 2023 events, major global events in 2023, what happened in 2023, gaza conflict, palestine-israel, gaza-israel, north korea and russia, trump running for the 2024 election, india on the moon, russia and africa, russia-africa summit, unrest in france, protests in france, demonstartions in france, rally in france, nato expansion, nato enlargement, putin in the middle east, g20 summit, turkish elections, elections in turkiye, protests in israel, anti-government protests in israel, earthquakes in the middle east, biggest earthquakes in the world, biggest earthquakes in 2023, us house spekers, argentinian elections, elections in argentina, new president in argentina, new political shift in south america, political changes in latin america