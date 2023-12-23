https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/low-and-fast-su-25s-execute-awe-inspiring-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-positions-in-krasny-liman-1115767456.html
Russian Su-25 fighter jets, performing maneuvers at extremely low altitude, bombed the positions of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
According to the pilot with the call sign "Dzhusay", the flight was made by a pair of the armored attack jets. The speed at the minimum altitude reached a nerve-wracking 800 kilometers per hour (500 mph).

"The crews of Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck key positions and enemy troops in the direction of Krasny Liman. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, the attack was carried out with nose-up pitching at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters," the statement said.

The report further added that all targets were successfully hit and the flight continued as normal. After the strike, the crews executed anti-missile maneuvers, deployed as infrared countermeasures and returned safely to the base airfield.

The video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows the take-off of the pair of strike jets, their low-altitude flight, the strike, and the dropping of flares as decoys against heat-seeking missiles.

According to the military department, last week units of the Tsentr Battlegroup successfully repelled 13 attacks by Ukrainian assault units in the direction of Krasny Liman. The enemy suffered about 1,155 casualties and lost one tank, 19 armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles and seven field artillery guns.
Russian Su-25 fighter jets, performing maneuvers at extremely low altitude, bombed the positions of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.
According to the pilot with the call sign "Dzhusay", the flight was made by a pair of the armored attack jets. The speed at the minimum altitude reached a nerve-wracking 800 kilometers per hour (500 mph).
"The crews of Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces struck key positions and enemy troops in the direction of Krasny Liman. The attack was carried out with S-8 unguided aircraft missiles. In addition, the attack was carried out with nose-up pitching at an extremely low altitude of 25 meters," the statement said.
The report further added that all targets were successfully hit and the flight continued as normal. After the strike
, the crews executed anti-missile maneuvers, deployed as infrared countermeasures and returned safely to the base airfield.
According to the pilot with the call sign "Dzhusay", the flight was made by a pair of the armored attack jets
. The speed at the minimum altitude reached a nerve-wracking 800 kilometers per hour (500 mph).
The video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows the take-off of the pair of strike jets, their low-altitude flight, the strike, and the dropping of flares as decoys against heat-seeking missiles.
According to the military department, last week units of the Tsentr Battlegroup successfully repelled 13 attacks by Ukrainian assault units in the direction of Krasny Liman
. The enemy suffered
about 1,155 casualties and lost one tank, 19 armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles and seven field artillery guns.