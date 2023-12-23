https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/low-and-fast-su-25s-execute-awe-inspiring-precision-strikes-on-ukrainian-positions-in-krasny-liman-1115767456.html

Low and Fast: Su-25s Execute Awe-Inspiring Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman

Low and Fast: Su-25s Execute Awe-Inspiring Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman

Russian Su-25 fighter jets, performing maneuvers at extremely low altitude, bombed the positions of the Ukrainian forces in the direction of Krasny Liman, the Russian Defense Ministry stated.

2023-12-23T18:36+0000

2023-12-23T18:36+0000

2023-12-23T18:36+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

russian aerospace forces

su-25

sukhoi su-25

air strike

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115772701_0:58:1398:844_1920x0_80_0_0_4e6a112ad539728dc55cf7f6fd77899e.jpg

According to the pilot with the call sign "Dzhusay", the flight was made by a pair of the armored attack jets. The speed at the minimum altitude reached a nerve-wracking 800 kilometers per hour (500 mph).The report further added that all targets were successfully hit and the flight continued as normal. After the strike, the crews executed anti-missile maneuvers, deployed as infrared countermeasures and returned safely to the base airfield.According to the pilot with the call sign "Dzhusay", the flight was made by a pair of the armored attack jets. The speed at the minimum altitude reached a nerve-wracking 800 kilometers per hour (500 mph).The video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows the take-off of the pair of strike jets, their low-altitude flight, the strike, and the dropping of flares as decoys against heat-seeking missiles.According to the military department, last week units of the Tsentr Battlegroup successfully repelled 13 attacks by Ukrainian assault units in the direction of Krasny Liman. The enemy suffered about 1,155 casualties and lost one tank, 19 armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles and seven field artillery guns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/russia-builds-test-facilities-for-next-gen-pak-da-bomber-whats-next-1115606302.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231208/west-doubts-ukraines-ability-to-conduct-major-counteroffensive-until-2025---reports-1115489267.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Su-25s Execute Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman Su-25s Execute Precision Strikes on Ukrainian Positions in Krasny Liman 2023-12-23T18:36+0000 true PT0M48S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian su-25 fighter jet, russian su-25 fighter jet ukraine war, su-25 fighter aircraft, su-25 fighter in ukraine, su-25 fighter strikes in ukraine