https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/democrat-golden-boy-governor-newsom-decries-plot-to-take-trump-off-2024-ballot-1115784219.html

Democrat Golden Boy Governor Newsom Decries Plot to Take Trump Off 2024 Ballot

Democrat Golden Boy Governor Newsom Decries Plot to Take Trump Off 2024 Ballot

Colorado’s Supreme Court disqualified former president Donald Trump from the 2024 primary ballot in the Buffalo Plains State on grounds that he engaged in “insurrection or rebellion”-rousing activities on January 6, 2021. Trump has not been formally charged with such crimes, and his supporters have roundly slammed the court’s “dangerous” decision.

2023-12-24T12:40+0000

2023-12-24T12:40+0000

2023-12-24T13:10+0000

americas

us

donald trump

gavin newsom

joe biden

california

colorado

new york

colorado

republican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0c/1108302172_0:0:3073:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_82973944e288b142736ff6ffbf9f684d.jpg

Gavin Newsom, the California governor whose name often appears on a shortlist of politicians who could replace Joe Biden if the president were to ever drop out as the presumptive Democratic nominee for the 2024 presidential election, has apparently broken with efforts by the Democratic establishment to defeat the presumptive Republican nominee by simply barring him from ballot access.The Democratic governor’s comments come following Colorado’s controversial decision to ban Trump from the state’s primaries, and a letter by California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis this week asking Secretary of State Shirley Weber to “explore every legal option to remove former President Donald Trump from California’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.”The strategy, coming in the face of polls showing that Trump is almost certain to clinch the Republican nomination, and has a good shot of defeating President Biden in the general election next November, comes after previous efforts to dissuade Trump from another presidential run failed.Trump currently faces four indictments constituting 91 separate federal and state charges in New York, Washington, DC, Florida, and Georgia, ranging from the alleged falsification of business records for the purposes of paying hush money to a porn star, to the mishandling of classified documents, to a purported plot to overthrow the results of the 2020 election. In the unlikely event that he is convicted on all counts, Trump would face over 700 years in jail.The former president has denied all wrongdoing, and has accused his adversaries of a “witch hunt” after the collapse of Russiagate and twin impeachments.The US Supreme Court is widely expected to rule on the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision to bar Trump’s ballot access, although no date for possible deliberations has been set. The Republican Party will hold its primaries on in early March together with fifteen other states, giving the former president’s legal team about two months to try to challenge the decision.The strained political climate stemming from deeply rooted Trump/anti-Trump divisions among Americans has sparked fears of political tensions turning violent. Last year, a series of polls found that between 43 and 54 percent of Americans believed the country could be headed for a civil war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231223/trump-to-be-on-all-ballots-or-none-says-mn-secretary-of-state-1115776123.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/us-supreme-court-rejects-special-counsels-request-to-fast-track-trump-immunity-dispute-1115756692.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231222/no-trump-no-biden-no-election-1115757550.html

americas

california

colorado

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

why are states trying to take trump off the ballot, who wants to stop trump from running in 2024