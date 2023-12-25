https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/deputy-pm-announces-huge-arms-deliveries-for-russian-army-1115792376.html
Deputy PM Announces Huge Arms Deliveries for Russian Army
Unfriendly countries are conducting industrial espionage against Russia: they are hunting for our developments, parameters of weapons samples, as well as valuable personnel, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov said in an interview with Sputnik.
Production and supplies of armaments for the Russian Armed Forces in 2023 on a number of items have increased by 10-12 times, Denis Manturov, Russian deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade, said in an interview with Sputnik. Fulfillment of state defense orders is now at least 98%, which is a record high in Russia's recent history, while its actual volume has more than doubled compared to last year, Manturov added.Electronic engineering, low- and medium-tonnage chemistry, machine tool building, and the aviation drone industry have also received a sharp development in 2023, the Russian deputy prime minister said. "As for the production of unmanned aerial systems, where we have also achieved significant results, it is still difficult to give exact figures on production this year, as the market is still in the formation stage. However, the two largest manufacturers of drones - Geoscan and Aeromax - have noted an increase in their production at the end of the year," he added.Authorities and subordinate organizations, according to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, will order more than 8,500 mostly Russian aviation drones in the next three years, said Denis Manturov.The Russian deputy prime minister also noted that unfriendly countries are conducting industrial espionage against Russia: they are hunting for its developments, parameters of weapons samples, as well as valuable personnel.There has been an active live hunt not only for promising developments, data and parameters of weapons samples, but also for specialists who are particularly valuable, he explained.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Russian Army is the most prepared and combat-ready in the world, possessing advanced weapons tested in combat conditions. He added that the experience of the special operation in Ukraine has demonstrated the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to adequately and promptly respond to the actions of any modern enemy.
"As for our industry, we have increased production and supplies 10-12 times for a number of items. Due to certain nuances, I cannot talk about the specific nomenclature of supplies and financing, but believe me, the figures are huge," he said.
Fulfillment of state defense orders is now at least 98%, which is a record high in Russia's recent history, while its actual volume has more than doubled compared to last year, Manturov added.
Russia is now ahead of Western countries in arms production and intends to maintain this high pace, Denis Manturov pointed out.
Electronic engineering, low- and medium-tonnage chemistry, machine tool building, and the aviation drone industry have also received a sharp development in 2023, the Russian deputy prime minister said.
"This year we have actually begun to rebuild the electronics industry, production in one of the most important industries for technological sovereignty has increased: low- and medium-tonnage chemistry. We expect that in 2023 the output of such products will grow by 10%. In addition, we can unequivocally say that this year has become a springboard for the development of the machine tool industry," he noted, answering a question about the breakthroughs that occurred in the industry in 2023.
"As for the production of unmanned aerial systems, where we have also achieved significant results, it is still difficult to give exact figures on production this year, as the market is still in the formation stage. However, the two largest manufacturers of drones - Geoscan and Aeromax - have noted an increase in their production at the end of the year," he added.
Authorities and subordinate organizations, according to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, will order more than 8,500 mostly Russian aviation drones in the next three years, said Denis Manturov.
The Russian deputy prime minister also noted that unfriendly countries are conducting industrial espionage against Russia: they are hunting for its developments, parameters of weapons samples, as well as valuable personnel.
There has been an active live hunt not only for promising developments, data and parameters of weapons samples, but also for specialists who are particularly valuable, he explained.
"It has always been, at all times, today and will be tomorrow. It is not only espionage, I think you have seen the media report that the FSB prevented an assassination attempt on one of the heads of defense industry enterprises," Manturov told Sputnik.
Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Russian Army is the most prepared and combat-ready in the world, possessing advanced weapons tested in combat conditions. He added that the experience of the special operation in Ukraine has demonstrated the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to adequately and promptly respond to the actions of any modern enemy.