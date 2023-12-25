https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/deputy-pm-announces-huge-arms-deliveries-for-russian-army-1115792376.html

Deputy PM Announces Huge Arms Deliveries for Russian Army

Deputy PM Announces Huge Arms Deliveries for Russian Army

Unfriendly countries are conducting industrial espionage against Russia: they are hunting for our developments, parameters of weapons samples, as well as valuable personnel, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Production and supplies of armaments for the Russian Armed Forces in 2023 on a number of items have increased by 10-12 times, Denis Manturov, Russian deputy prime minister and minister of industry and trade, said in an interview with Sputnik. Fulfillment of state defense orders is now at least 98%, which is a record high in Russia's recent history, while its actual volume has more than doubled compared to last year, Manturov added.Electronic engineering, low- and medium-tonnage chemistry, machine tool building, and the aviation drone industry have also received a sharp development in 2023, the Russian deputy prime minister said. "As for the production of unmanned aerial systems, where we have also achieved significant results, it is still difficult to give exact figures on production this year, as the market is still in the formation stage. However, the two largest manufacturers of drones - Geoscan and Aeromax - have noted an increase in their production at the end of the year," he added.Authorities and subordinate organizations, according to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, will order more than 8,500 mostly Russian aviation drones in the next three years, said Denis Manturov.The Russian deputy prime minister also noted that unfriendly countries are conducting industrial espionage against Russia: they are hunting for its developments, parameters of weapons samples, as well as valuable personnel.There has been an active live hunt not only for promising developments, data and parameters of weapons samples, but also for specialists who are particularly valuable, he explained.Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu noted that the Russian Army is the most prepared and combat-ready in the world, possessing advanced weapons tested in combat conditions. He added that the experience of the special operation in Ukraine has demonstrated the ability of the Russian Armed Forces to adequately and promptly respond to the actions of any modern enemy.

