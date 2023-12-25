https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/facade-of-nato-unity-has-crumbled-over-ukraine---ex-us-assistant-secretary-of-defense-1115799544.html

'Facade of NATO Unity' Has Crumbled Over Ukraine - Ex-US Assistant Secretary of Defense

The United States and its allies have poured about $200 billion in weapons and cash into the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine over the past 22 months, with little to show for it apart from accelerating the rise of a multipolar world order.

The image of unity among the NATO bloc and any pretense to the superiority of Western weapons systems have been smashed in the battlegrounds of Ukraine, former senior State Department official Chas Freeman said.“I don’t see what Mr. Blinken is talking about, because I don’t see any accomplishments at all,” Freeman said in an interview, referring to the US secretary of state’s recent remarks about the many “successes” of Kiev and its NATO backers in the outgoing year.“What has been accomplished? Maybe the discrediting of NATO’s military prowess, because the Russians have learned to counter the best weapons NATO has. It certainly has not succeeded in the stated objective, which was to weaken and isolate Russia. Russia is not weaker, its economy has grown, it is now larger than Germany, which has been contracting due to the crisis produced by the loss of access to Russian energy exports. It has not been isolated. It has been reoriented toward the east, toward the south, toward the Middle East, toward Africa,” Freeman said.“The stated objectives have not been achieved, Ukraine has been devastated,” he stressed, pointing out that the crisis has only served to accelerate the country’s demographic collapse, from about 51 million people in 1992 to about 32 million before 2022, and as little as 20 million today.The proxy war against Russia has been lost by Kiev and its allies, Freeman believes, but the West has continued to pump resources into the conflict because of the “theory of sunk costs,” the idea that “since we have spent a lot of money doing something we can’t afford to stop doing it.”“But if the thing you are doing is stupid and counterproductive, if you do more of it, you just build up more problems. You don’t solve anything,” he said.The same is true of the Ukrainian government’s plans to mobilize even more troops, the observer believes.“He’s speaking about Odessa as a Russian city, which suggests that he plans to deprive Ukraine of its Black Sea coast. A landlocked, truncated Ukraine, neutralized or not, is a threat that Russia has contained,” the observer said. “Historically, of course, Mr. Putin is correct. Odessa was established as a city by Russians and it was largely Russian-speaking. And one of the massacres that set off the civil war in Ukraine occurred in Odessa, where Russian-speakers were murdered by Ukrainian nationalist fanatics. So I can understand that statement both as a threat to take Odessa, and as a recognition of historic realities. I’m not sure which it is.”Ultimately, Freeman believes there’s “growing recognition” in the US that Ukraine “has basically lost this war.”

