Operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea: Waves of Unity or Tides of Confusion?
The US has touted its Operation Prosperity Guardian as a multinational naval coalition aimed at protecting maritime traffic through the Red Sea to Israel from attacks by the Yemeni armed forces. The Pentagon has claimed more than 20 other countries are involved, but the nature of their roles is in question.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/17/1115771309_0:85:1620:996_1920x0_80_0_0_b6f11bba7a5f417d5bb538456ee7b20f.jpg
US allies are distancing themselves from the US-led naval foray into the Red Sea in response to Yemen's maritime blockade of Israel.US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the coalition during a Middle East trip, claiming that countries including Great Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain had joined.Greece and Australia were later added to the list, bringing the total to 20. But the Pentagon chief added at least eight more countries chose not to disclose their participation.The UK committed the destroyer HMS Diamond to Operation Prosperity Guardian, operating within the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Greece confirmed the deployment of one of its naval frigates to the Red Sea.Other NATO allies are not even sending ships. Norway's participation is limited to 10 naval officers, seconded to the the CMF headquarters in Bahrain. The Netherlands is sending two staff officers and Denmark just one.Existing naval coalitions in the region include Operation Atalanta, combating piracy off the Horn of Africa, and Operation Agenor, focusing on ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The CMF, led by the US, operates in the Red Sea through Combined Task Force 153 (CTF 153).In the aftermath of the Israel-Palestinian conflict that erupted on October 7, the Yemeni government led by the Ansarallah movement — dubbed the Houthis in the West after Yemen's dominant clan — declared that it would not allow shipping to and from Israeli ports to pass through the Red Sea until Tel Aviv ended its siege and assault on the Gaza Strip and allowed humanitarian aid into the enclave.Yemen controls the eastern shore of the Bab al-Mandab strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea. Its forces seized the Israeli-owned but foreign-flagged car transporter ship Galaxy Leader on November 19, and have targetted others with drone and missile attacks.As tensions escalate major shipping companies, including Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and UK oil giant BP have taken proactive measures. They are redirecting their vessels away from the Red Sea, implementing coordinated efforts to mitigate risks posed by the ongoing conflict and protect maritime interests in the region.
US allies are distancing themselves from the US-led naval foray into the Red Sea in response to Yemen's maritime blockade of Israel.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced
the coalition during a Middle East trip, claiming that countries including Great Britain, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain had joined.
Greece and Australia were later added to the list, bringing the total to 20. But the Pentagon chief added at least eight more countries chose not to disclose their participation.
France expressed support for ensuring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea but clarified that its ships would remain under French command, and it did not specify if additional naval forces would be deployed.
Italy confirmed sending the naval frigate Virginio Fasan to protect national interests in the Red Sea, emphasizing that it was part of existing operations and not Operation Prosperity Guardian.
Spain declared its participation in NATO-led missions or EU-coordinated operations, ruling out unilateral involvement in the Red Sea operation.
The UK committed the destroyer HMS Diamond to Operation Prosperity Guardian, operating within the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF). Greece confirmed the deployment of one of its naval frigates to the Red Sea.
Other NATO allies are not even sending ships. Norway's participation is limited to 10 naval officers, seconded to the the CMF headquarters in Bahrain. The Netherlands is sending two staff officers and Denmark just one.
Existing naval coalitions in the region include Operation Atalanta, combating piracy off the Horn of Africa, and Operation Agenor, focusing on ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. The CMF, led by the US, operates in the Red Sea
through Combined Task Force 153 (CTF 153).
In the aftermath of the Israel-Palestinian conflict that erupted on October 7, the Yemeni government led by the Ansarallah movement — dubbed the Houthis in the West after Yemen's dominant clan — declared that it would not allow shipping to and from Israeli ports
to pass through the Red Sea until Tel Aviv ended its siege and assault
on the Gaza Strip and allowed humanitarian aid into the enclave.
Yemen controls the eastern shore of the Bab al-Mandab strait, the southern entrance to the Red Sea. Its forces seized the Israeli-owned but foreign-flagged car transporter ship Galaxy Leader on November 19, and have targetted others with drone and missile attacks.
As tensions escalate major shipping companies, including Mediterranean Shipping Company, Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd and UK oil giant BP have taken proactive measures. They are redirecting their vessels away from the Red Sea, implementing coordinated efforts to mitigate risks posed by the ongoing conflict and protect maritime interests in the region.