Netanyahu Singles Out ‘Three Prerequisites’ for Israel-Palestine Peace

Gaza's health ministry said on Monday that over 20,600 Palestinians had already been killed in IDF strikes since the escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict on October 7.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1a/1115813388_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_33c658dc74649507a9e66ff0992cfcd0.jpg

There are "three prerequisites" for peace between Israel and the Palestinians, including the destruction of Hamas, the demilitarization of Gaza and the de-radicalization of Palestinian society, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.On the first condition, Netanyahu noted that the US, Britain, France, Germany and "many other countries" support Israel's push to destroy Hamas.The Israeli prime minister vowed to act in full accordance with international law in destroying Hamas, accusing the group of using Palestinian civilians as human shields. Israel, for its part, is doing its utmost to minimize civilian casualties, Netanyahu said.Still, the death toll from Israeli bombardments of Gaza continues to rise, with Gaza's health ministry claiming that at least 20,674 Palestinians have been killed in indiscriminate IDF attacks since October 7, adding that most of the fatalities have been women and children. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that Israel's campaign must shift from large-scale attacks to more precise operations to reduce the toll on Palestinian civilians.On the second condition for peace, Netanyahu insisted that Israel must retain “overriding security responsibility over Gaza” and rejected the possibility of Palestinian Authority supervision of the territory.According to Netanyahu, Israel must ensure that Gaza is "never again used as a base to attack" the Jewish state.Regarding the deradicalization of Gaza, Netanyahu continued, change must come from the Palestinian leadership as well as from what students are taught in schools. The prime minister added that he believes the change is possible, citing the successes in forging the Arab-Israeli normalization-related 2020 Abraham Accords and pointing to the progress made since World War II.He concluded the piece by arguing that if these three conditions were met, Gaza could be rebuilt and the prospect of a broader peace in the Middle East would "become a reality." The article was published as Netanyahu vowed to expand the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) operation in Gaza, saying the war was far from over.On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack from the Gaza Strip against Israel, which retaliated by ordering a complete blockade of Gaza and launching a ground invasion.On November 24, Qatar brokered an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a temporary ceasfire and the exchange of some Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. The truce was extended several times and expired on December 1.

