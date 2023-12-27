International
Turkiye Inching Toward Final Vote on Sweden's NATO Bid After Key Committee Backing
Turkiye Inching Toward Final Vote on Sweden’s NATO Bid After Key Committee Backing
Turkiye's Foreign Affairs Committee has endorsed Sweden's bid, setting the stage for a final vote in the Turkish Parliament as Sweden aimed at meeting Ankara's conditions for approval.
Turkiye has moved a step closer to greenlighting Sweden’s NATO membership, with the country’s Foreign Affairs Committee officially endorsing the bid. The development, which marks a critical juncture on Sweden's road to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, paves the way for a final decision by the Turkish Parliament potentially happening this week.Sweden's accession is considered vital for bolstering NATO's strength and Europe's defensive capabilities, with US President Joe Biden and European leaders actively anticipating Turkiye's approval.The approval process has involved significant diplomatic negotiations, including a recent discussion between Biden and Erdogan, which also touched upon Turkiye's potential acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the US. The White House has linked Sweden's NATO membership to this sale.Sweden's bid faced challenges due to its stance on support for Kurdish independence, which Turkiye views as linked to terrorism. However, Sweden has made constitutional and legal amendments to address Turkiye's concerns.
Turkiye Inching Toward Final Vote on Sweden’s NATO Bid After Key Committee Backing

00:07 GMT 27.12.2023
Turkish lawmakers cast their votes during a debate for a proposal for change in the constitution on January 10, 2017 at the Turkish parliament in Ankara.
Turkish lawmakers cast their votes during a debate for a proposal for change in the constitution on January 10, 2017 at the Turkish parliament in Ankara. Turkey's parliament on January 9, 2017 began debating a controversial new draft constitution aimed at expanding the powers of the presidency under Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / ADEM ALTAN
Subscribe
Turkiye's Foreign Affairs Committee has endorsed Sweden's bid, setting the stage for a final vote in the Turkish Parliament as Sweden aimed at meeting Ankara's conditions for approval.
Turkiye has moved a step closer to greenlighting Sweden’s NATO membership, with the country’s Foreign Affairs Committee officially endorsing the bid.
The development, which marks a critical juncture on Sweden's road to joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, paves the way for a final decision by the Turkish Parliament potentially happening this week.
Sweden's accession is considered vital for bolstering NATO's strength and Europe's defensive capabilities, with US President Joe Biden and European leaders actively anticipating Turkiye's approval.
The approval process has involved significant diplomatic negotiations, including a recent discussion between Biden and Erdogan, which also touched upon Turkiye's potential acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the US. The White House has linked Sweden's NATO membership to this sale.
Sweden's bid faced challenges due to its stance on support for Kurdish independence, which Turkiye views as linked to terrorism. However, Sweden has made constitutional and legal amendments to address Turkiye's concerns.
