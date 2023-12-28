https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/hamas-says-hit-over-825-units-of-israeli-equipment-since-start-of-gaza-ground-operation-1115864542.html

Hamas Says Hit Over 825 Units of Israeli Equipment Since Start of Gaza Ground Operation

Hamas Says Hit Over 825 Units of Israeli Equipment Since Start of Gaza Ground Operation

Al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Palestinian movement Hamas, said on Thursday that its fighters had destroyed over 825 units of Israeli military equipment since the start of the latter's ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

"The number of equipment units hit by our fighters since the beginning of the ground aggression exceeded 825. Those include armored personnel carriers, tanks, bulldozers, military vehicles and trucks," Al Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaida stated in a video message broadcast by Al Jazeera. On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 21,300 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

