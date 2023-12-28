International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/japans-ambassador-assures-moscow-that-patriot-missiles-will-not-be-used-in-ukraine-1115858659.html
Japan's Ambassador Assures Moscow That Patriot Missiles Will Not Be Used in Ukraine
Japan's Ambassador Assures Moscow That Patriot Missiles Will Not Be Used in Ukraine
The Patriot missiles transferred from Japan to the United States will not be used in Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto said on Thursday.
2023-12-28T16:31+0000
2023-12-28T16:31+0000
military
japan
ukraine
moscow
white house
patriot
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102463/90/1024639058_0:106:4113:2420_1920x0_80_0_0_9a46fc91ebf7d4502b0534c72ee82839.jpg
Last week, the White House confirmed the Japanese authorities' decision to transfer Patriot missiles to the US, saying it would contribute to enhancing Japan's security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. "Muto stated that the decision to transfer the missiles was made solely for the sake of Japan's security, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and that the use of missiles is not envisaged in Ukraine," Muto said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, as cited by the Japanese Embassy in Moscow. Japan will continue to strive to create favorable security conditions for the country, as well as dialogue and ties in relations with Russia, the embassy added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/japan-advised-to-go-nuclear-as-us-umbrella-frayed-irreparably-1115493637.html
japan
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102463/90/1024639058_373:0:3741:2526_1920x0_80_0_0_5d2d128020c75c257cf1c620bee571f4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan and us military cooperation, us missiles in japan, us militarty equipment in japan, missile transfer from japan, japan russia relations, japan russia ties
japan and us military cooperation, us missiles in japan, us militarty equipment in japan, missile transfer from japan, japan russia relations, japan russia ties

Japan's Ambassador Assures Moscow That Patriot Missiles Will Not Be Used in Ukraine

16:31 GMT 28.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / JANEK SKARZYNSKIUS troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland.file photo
US troops from the 5th Battalion of the 7th Air Defense Regiment emplace a launching station of the Patriot air and missile defence system at a test range in Sochaczew, Poland.file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© AFP 2023 / JANEK SKARZYNSKI
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Patriot missiles transferred from Japan to the United States will not be used in Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto said on Thursday.
Last week, the White House confirmed the Japanese authorities' decision to transfer Patriot missiles to the US, saying it would contribute to enhancing Japan's security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region.
"Muto stated that the decision to transfer the missiles was made solely for the sake of Japan's security, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and that the use of missiles is not envisaged in Ukraine," Muto said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, as cited by the Japanese Embassy in Moscow.
Nuclear explosion - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.12.2023
World
Japan Advised to Go Nuclear as US 'Umbrella' 'Frayed Irreparably'
9 December, 08:19 GMT
Japan will continue to strive to create favorable security conditions for the country, as well as dialogue and ties in relations with Russia, the embassy added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала