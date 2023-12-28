https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/japans-ambassador-assures-moscow-that-patriot-missiles-will-not-be-used-in-ukraine-1115858659.html
Japan's Ambassador Assures Moscow That Patriot Missiles Will Not Be Used in Ukraine
The Patriot missiles transferred from Japan to the United States will not be used in Ukraine, Japanese Ambassador to Russia Akira Muto said on Thursday.
Last week, the White House confirmed the Japanese authorities' decision to transfer Patriot missiles to the US, saying it would contribute to enhancing Japan's security and peace in the Indo-Pacific region. "Muto stated that the decision to transfer the missiles was made solely for the sake of Japan's security, peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, and that the use of missiles is not envisaged in Ukraine," Muto said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, as cited by the Japanese Embassy in Moscow. Japan will continue to strive to create favorable security conditions for the country, as well as dialogue and ties in relations with Russia, the embassy added.
Japan's Ambassador Assures Moscow That Patriot Missiles Will Not Be Used in Ukraine
