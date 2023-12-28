https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/putin-asks-head-of-russias-rostec-corporation-to-report-on-state-defense-contracts-1115857848.html

Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts

Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the CEO of the Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, on Thursday and asked him to report on the implementation of state defense contracts.

"Shall we start with the state defense order?" the president told Chemezov and gave him the floor for his comprehensive presentation. The Rostec corporation specializes in science and manufacturing, develops cutting-edge technologies, implements modern know-how and promotes collaboration between Russian enterprises.Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik Chemezov elaborated on the latest developments in Russia's defense industry, he touched upon advanced tanks and artillery, as well as high-precision weapons and military drones.

