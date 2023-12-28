https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/putin-asks-head-of-russias-rostec-corporation-to-report-on-state-defense-contracts-1115857848.html
Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts
Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the CEO of the Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, on Thursday and asked him to report on the implementation of state defense contracts.
2023-12-28T15:20+0000
2023-12-28T15:20+0000
2023-12-28T15:20+0000
russia
military & intelligence
vladimir putin
sergey chemezov
russia
rostec
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112533290_0:66:2624:1542_1920x0_80_0_0_beefa216f5c4383d2694e4c25677338b.jpg
"Shall we start with the state defense order?" the president told Chemezov and gave him the floor for his comprehensive presentation. The Rostec corporation specializes in science and manufacturing, develops cutting-edge technologies, implements modern know-how and promotes collaboration between Russian enterprises.Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik Chemezov elaborated on the latest developments in Russia's defense industry, he touched upon advanced tanks and artillery, as well as high-precision weapons and military drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russian-defense-sector-ceo-shoots-down-myth-of-western-military-superiority-1115824044.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112533290_241:0:2384:1607_1920x0_80_0_0_1c11b38592fca243f98aa5108a753b25.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's rostec, rostec corporation, russian rostec, rostec and the russian military, russian defense contracts
russia's rostec, rostec corporation, russian rostec, rostec and the russian military, russian defense contracts
Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the CEO of the Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, on Thursday and asked him to report on the implementation of state defense contracts.