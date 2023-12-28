International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/putin-asks-head-of-russias-rostec-corporation-to-report-on-state-defense-contracts-1115857848.html
Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts
Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the CEO of the Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, on Thursday and asked him to report on the implementation of state defense contracts.
2023-12-28T15:20+0000
2023-12-28T15:20+0000
russia
military & intelligence
vladimir putin
sergey chemezov
russia
rostec
sputnik
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112533290_0:66:2624:1542_1920x0_80_0_0_beefa216f5c4383d2694e4c25677338b.jpg
"Shall we start with the state defense order?" the president told Chemezov and gave him the floor for his comprehensive presentation. The Rostec corporation specializes in science and manufacturing, develops cutting-edge technologies, implements modern know-how and promotes collaboration between Russian enterprises.Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik Chemezov elaborated on the latest developments in Russia's defense industry, he touched upon advanced tanks and artillery, as well as high-precision weapons and military drones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231227/russian-defense-sector-ceo-shoots-down-myth-of-western-military-superiority-1115824044.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0b/1112533290_241:0:2384:1607_1920x0_80_0_0_1c11b38592fca243f98aa5108a753b25.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's rostec, rostec corporation, russian rostec, rostec and the russian military, russian defense contracts
russia's rostec, rostec corporation, russian rostec, rostec and the russian military, russian defense contracts

Putin Asks Head of Russia's Rostec Corporation to Report on State Defense Contracts

15:20 GMT 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Паньшин / Go to the mediabankRussia's "Lotos" self-propelled artillery gun developed by the Central Scientific Research Institute of Precision Engineering.
Russia's Lotos self-propelled artillery gun developed by the Central Scientific Research Institute of Precision Engineering. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2023
© Sputnik / Алексей Паньшин
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a working meeting with the CEO of the Russian state-owned defense corporation Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, on Thursday and asked him to report on the implementation of state defense contracts.
"Shall we start with the state defense order?" the president told Chemezov and gave him the floor for his comprehensive presentation.
Russian T-14 Armata battle tank - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2023
Military
Russian Defense Sector CEO Shoots Down Myth of Western 'Military Superiority'
Yesterday, 09:57 GMT
The Rostec corporation specializes in science and manufacturing, develops cutting-edge technologies, implements modern know-how and promotes collaboration between Russian enterprises.
Earlier, in an interview with Sputnik Chemezov elaborated on the latest developments in Russia's defense industry, he touched upon advanced tanks and artillery, as well as high-precision weapons and military drones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала