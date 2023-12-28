https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/watch-russian-howitzers-demolish-ukrainian-command-post--1115854620.html

Watch Russian Howitzers Demolish Ukrainian Command Post

Russian paratroopers wiped out a Ukrainian command post northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut) in special op zone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released footage showing units belonging to the Airborne Forces from the Yug Battlegroup in active combat, successfully advancing through the area northwest of Artemovsk (Bakhmut).Russian reconnaissance drones identified the movement of Ukrainian troops close to a dilapidated house in a settlement near Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Based on the intelligence data, Russian soldiers determined that the basement of the building harbored a Ukrainian command and control post.Russian paratroopers then leveled the building using a high-precision Msta-B howitzer strike.

