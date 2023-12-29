International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/kiev-admits-air-defenses-are-powerless-against-russian-cruise-missiles-1115880368.html
Kiev Admits Air Defenses Are Powerless Against Russian Cruise Missiles
Kiev Admits Air Defenses Are Powerless Against Russian Cruise Missiles
During an interview with local media, Yury Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, complained that Russian Kh-22 cruise missiles fly at a speed of 4,000 kilometers per hour which, along with the missile’s ballistic trajectory, makes them only vulnerable to specialized air defense countermeasures.
2023-12-29T18:27+0000
2023-12-29T18:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
cruise missile
kh-32
air defense
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103590/52/1035905226_0:57:923:576_1920x0_80_0_0_836e052642342043bc4d1b0b85576e3a.jpg
Ukrainian air defenses apparently failed to intercept any of the dozens of Kh-22 cruise missiles that were launched by Russia since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.During an interview with local media, Yury Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, complained that Russian Kh-22 cruise missiles fly at a speed of 4,000 kilometers per hour which, along with the missile’s ballistic trajectory, makes them only vulnerable to specialized air defense countermeasures.Ignat further claimed that Russia has launched over 300 Kh-22 cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets since February 2022 and that air defenses failed to intercept any of these missiles or any of the more advanced Kh-32 cruise missiles also used.Ukrainian air defenses have proven themselves to be virtually impotent in the face of repeated drone and missile strikes launched by Russian forces against targets in the Ukrainian conflict.In 2022 and 2023, Russia carried out numerous strikes against military installations in Ukraine, elements of the country's energy infrastructure and even air defenses themselves, while the Ukrainian leadership typically used these attacks as a pretext to beg Ukraine’s Western sponsors for more money and weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/russias-drone-dominance-may-force-kiev-to-retreat-1115820239.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103590/52/1035905226_41:0:882:631_1920x0_80_0_0_cc7e68f985da2091d4a5e31b77081185.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine air defenses, russian cruise missiles
ukraine air defenses, russian cruise missiles

Kiev Admits Air Defenses Are Powerless Against Russian Cruise Missiles

18:27 GMT 29.12.2023
CC0 / / A Raduga Kh-22 anti-ship missile under the wing of a Tupolev Tu-22M supersonic long-range strategic and maritime strike bomber.
A Raduga Kh-22 anti-ship missile under the wing of a Tupolev Tu-22M supersonic long-range strategic and maritime strike bomber. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Ukrainian forces are reportedly unable to intercept advanced cruise missiles used by Russia, if the recent revelations of a Ukrainian military official are to be believed.
Ukrainian air defenses apparently failed to intercept any of the dozens of Kh-22 cruise missiles that were launched by Russia since the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022.
During an interview with local media, Yury Ignat, a spokesman for Ukraine’s air force, complained that Russian Kh-22 cruise missiles fly at a speed of 4,000 kilometers per hour which, along with the missile’s ballistic trajectory, makes them only vulnerable to specialized air defense countermeasures.
Ignat further claimed that Russia has launched over 300 Kh-22 cruise missiles against Ukrainian targets since February 2022 and that air defenses failed to intercept any of these missiles or any of the more advanced Kh-32 cruise missiles also used.
A Russian serviceman of the Central Military District takes part in a training of operators of reconnaissance and attack drones - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia's Drone Dominance May Force Ukraine to Retreat
26 December, 13:53 GMT
Ukrainian air defenses have proven themselves to be virtually impotent in the face of repeated drone and missile strikes launched by Russian forces against targets in the Ukrainian conflict.
In 2022 and 2023, Russia carried out numerous strikes against military installations in Ukraine, elements of the country's energy infrastructure and even air defenses themselves, while the Ukrainian leadership typically used these attacks as a pretext to beg Ukraine’s Western sponsors for more money and weapons.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала