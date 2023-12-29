International
Russia Launches 50 Attacks, One Mass Strike Against Targets in Ukraine With Precision Weapon, Drones
25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia Launches 50 Attacks, One Mass Strike Against Targets in Ukraine With Precision Weapon, Drones
Russia Launches 50 Attacks, One Mass Strike Against Targets in Ukraine With Precision Weapon, Drones
All designated targets have been hit as a result of the strikes that were conducted as part of the ongoing Russian special military operation. 29.12.2023, Sputnik International
2023-12-29T10:39+0000
2023-12-29T10:55+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a spate of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian military targets, including military-industrial complex facilities, military airfields, arsenals, and weapon depots, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday."Between December 23 and December 29, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted 50 group and one massive strike with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex facilities, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, as well as storage sites: artillery ammunition, unmanned boats, weapons and fuel for military equipment," the ministry said.MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
russia
ukraine
russia, ukraine
russia, ukraine

Russia Launches 50 Attacks, One Mass Strike Against Targets in Ukraine With Precision Weapon, Drones

10:39 GMT 29.12.2023 (Updated: 10:55 GMT 29.12.2023)
All designated targets have been hit as a result of the strikes that were conducted as part of the ongoing Russian special military operation.
The Russian Armed Forces have carried out a spate of missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian military targets, including military-industrial complex facilities, military airfields, arsenals, and weapon depots, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Between December 23 and December 29, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation conducted 50 group and one massive strike with high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukraine’s military-industrial complex facilities, military airfield infrastructure, arsenals, as well as storage sites: artillery ammunition, unmanned boats, weapons and fuel for military equipment," the ministry said.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
