https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/us-scheme-to-use-frozen-russian-assets-wont-work-without-europes-go-ahead--report--1115870586.html

US Scheme to Use Frozen Russian Assets ‘Won’t Work’ Without Europe’s Go-Ahead – Report

US Scheme to Use Frozen Russian Assets ‘Won’t Work’ Without Europe’s Go-Ahead – Report

Moscow earlier warned of retaliatory action against those Western countries that would use Russia’s frozen assets to assist the Kiev regime.

2023-12-29T06:39+0000

2023-12-29T06:39+0000

2023-12-29T06:51+0000

economy

us

russia

european union (eu)

frozen assets

ukraine

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1d/1115870403_0:0:3076:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_5f9715f476c210d6cd6a3fb03e2e8a76.jpg

The Biden administration will be unable to implement a scheme to use frozen Russian assets for supporting Ukraine without a European go-ahead, the Washington Post has cited unnamed sources as saying.The sources claimed that only about two percent of those funds are held inside the US, and that most of Russia’s frozen assets are in Belgium or Switzerland.They also insisted that "without European buy-in, the [Biden administration’s] plan [on frozen Russian assets] won’t work. That’s true." The Washington Post noted in this regard that "without Russia’s seized assets, Ukraine could lose its ability to survive as a functioning country."This comes after a UK newspaper reported that some European countries, including Italy, which takes over the G7 presidency in 2024, were wary of Washington’s plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets, fearing retaliation from Moscow and the potential consequences for global financial stability.The recent developments stem from comments made by Luis de Guindos, Vice-President of the European Central Bank (ECB), when speaking to the press. He warned that the possible use of frozen Russian assets to bankroll Ukraine by Europe could tarnish the euro's reputation.Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week warned that Western countries would face repercussions if they used Russia's frozen assets to assist Ukraine.Following the start of Russia's special military operation, the US-led West slapped widespread sanctions on Moscow, including freezing Russian assets worth approximately 300 billion euros ($329 billion). The bulk of this sum, approximately 200 billion euros ($221 billion), is being held in the European Union, predominantly in accounts at Euroclear, a European central securities depository.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/ukraines-pm-panicking-over-wrecked-economy-begging-for-aid---report-1115865257.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/germany-opposes-use-of-russian-frozen-assets-for-ukraines-rebuilding-1111468802.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

washiington's plan to use frozen russian assets, europe's concerns over the us' plans to use frozen russian assets, the euro's reputation, russian special military operation