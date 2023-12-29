International
US Trying to Convince Shippers to Resume Sailing via Red Sea Despite Attacks – Reports
US Trying to Convince Shippers to Resume Sailing via Red Sea Despite Attacks – Reports
The United States is taking steps to reassure shipping companies that it is safe to use the Red Sea and Suez Canal for cargo deliveries amid continued attacks by the Houthis, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
After a war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip. The Pentagon is "engaged with industry on a near-daily basis to gauge needs and provide reassurance that the international community is there to help with safe passage," Air Force Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, a Defense Department spokesperson for the Middle East and Africa, was quoted as saying in the report. Last week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea amid the surge in Houthis' attacks on cargo ships, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis, for their part, vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what's happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea
US Trying to Convince Shippers to Resume Sailing via Red Sea Despite Attacks – Reports

15:54 GMT 29.12.2023
29.12.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is taking steps to reassure shipping companies that it is safe to use the Red Sea and Suez Canal for cargo deliveries amid continued attacks by the Houthis, Bloomberg reported on Friday.
After a war between Israel and Hamas broke out in October, Yemen's Ansar Allah rebel movement, also known as the Houthis, has intensified its attacks on cargo ships linked to Israel in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, vowing to continue the attacks until Israel ends its military actions in the Gaza Strip.
The Pentagon is "engaged with industry on a near-daily basis to gauge needs and provide reassurance that the international community is there to help with safe passage," Air Force Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry, a Defense Department spokesperson for the Middle East and Africa, was quoted as saying in the report.
World
Pentagon Trying to Assure Shipping Industry of Red Sea Safety Amid Ongoing Houthi Attacks
09:43 GMT
Last week, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the establishment of a multinational operation to secure the Red Sea amid the surge in Houthis' attacks on cargo ships, saying that the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, and Spain would take part in the mission. The Houthis, for their part, vowed to attack any ships that join the US-led maritime coalition.
"We are not putting a timeline on this operation," McGarry said. "We’ll stand firm with our partners in the region for as long as it takes until the threat to international shipping in these waterways has ceased."
