Watch Russian Mi-28N Helicopters Ravage Ukrainian Positions

Russian Army aviation crews of Mi-28N helicopters wiped out Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk direction in the special op zone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing Mi-28N helicopter pilots launch unguided missiles and hit Ukrainian strongholds in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The crews successfully struck all the targets and returned to a safe airfield upon completing the combat mission.In the course of the special military operation, the Russian army aviation has performed missions escorting military convoys, demolishing armored vehicles, delivering troops and military cargo, and providing air support for Russian military units, the MoD added.

