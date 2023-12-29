https://sputnikglobe.com/20231229/russia-repels-34-attacks-kiev-loses-1675-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction---mod-1115874888.html

Russia Repels 34 Attacks, Kiev Loses 1,675 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction - MoD

Russia has repelled 34 Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost over 1.675 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Over the past week, in this direction, Russian units repelled 34 enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on Ukrainian military units in the areas of the settlements of Kurdyumovka, Klishcheevka, Ivanovskoye (Krasne), Andreevka and Georgievka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. The total enemy losses amounted to more than 1,675 military personnel, seven tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 29 vehicles, a Czech-made RM-70 Vampire MLRS combat vehicle, as well as 49 field artillery guns, the ministry added. Russia repelled three Ukrainian attacks, and Kiev lost 675 soldiers, as well as two tanks in the South Donetsk direction, while in the Krasny Liman direction Russia repelled 13 attacks, and the Ukraine military lost 1,205 personnel, the ministry said. Kiev lost 265 soldiers, one tank and one armored vehicle in the Kupyansk direction in the past week, the MoD said. "Russia prevented the attempts to transfer sabotage groups of the Ukraine armed forces to the islands and the left bank of the Dnepr river in the Kherson direction... As a result of the actions of the Russian troops, the total losses of the Ukraine military amounted to 390 servicemen, 25 vehicles, 17 boats, as well as 22 field artillery guns," the ministry said. In the past week, a total of 43 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered, half of them did in the Kupyansk direction, the ministry concluded.

