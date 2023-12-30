https://sputnikglobe.com/20231230/ukraine-thinks-like-a-warmonger---russian-foreign-ministry-1115886370.html

Ukraine ‘Thinks Like a Warmonger’ - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine ‘Thinks Like a Warmonger’ - Russian Foreign Ministry

Moscow sees no political will for peace either in Kiev or in the West, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.

The official reiterated that "a comprehensive, sustainable, and fair settlement of the Ukraine conflict depends to a large extent on the elimination of its root causes." According to the top diplomat, "Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, and nuclear-free status should be confirmed and its demilitarization and denazification should be carried out. New territorial realities should be recognized, and the rights of Russian-speaking citizens and national minorities living in this country should be ensured." "The Kiev regime rejects peace mediation initiatives presented by various countries over the past months," the official emphasized. Meanwhile, he noted that "the so-called 'peace formula' proposed by the Ukrainian president last November and presented by him and his Western partners as almost a final settlement plan in fact has nothing to do with peace, but is a set of ultimatums to Russia justifying the continuation of hostilities." "Washington and its NATO subordinates eagerly support Kiev on this, satisfying the growing military appetites of Volodymyr Zelensky's regime. All of this only delays the conflict settlement," he added. The top diplomat stressed that Russia has never refused to negotiate with Ukraine and has always advocated for a political solution to the conflict.

