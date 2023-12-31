https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/talks-between-egypt-eaeu-on-free-trade-zone-at-final-stage---russian-trade-official-1115920438.html

Talks Between Egypt, EAEU on Free Trade Zone at Final Stage - Russian Trade Official

Talks Between Egypt, EAEU on Free Trade Zone at Final Stage - Russian Trade Official

Negotiations on the creation of a free trade zone between Egypt and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are at the final stage, Russian Trade Representative to Egypt Alexey Tevanyan told Sputnik.

2023-12-31T14:18+0000

2023-12-31T14:18+0000

2023-12-31T17:18+0000

economy

egypt

russia

hungary

russian foreign ministry

eaeu

eurasian economic union

free trade zone

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115920278_0:26:3112:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_a5c258c6e55b7ebbb453fee03e2ee2d6.jpg

On Saturday, the director of the Department of Economic Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Birichevsky, told Sputnik that a draft free trade agreement between the EAEU and Egypt was almost completed.Russian engineering products are respected in Egypt because of their price-quality ratio advantage, Tevanyan added.The contract to supply the Egyptian National Railways with 1,350 passenger cars worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) was signed in 2018. Production was carried out in Russia and Hungary.The Eurasian Economic Union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The EAEU currently has free trade agreements with Vietnam and Serbia. The bloc also has an agreement on trade and economic cooperation with China. On Monday, EAEU member states signed a full-fledged free trade agreement with Iran.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230201/eurasian-economic-commission--south-africa-to-consider-creation-of-industrial-zone-1106873141.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russia-expects-prompt-inclusion-of-iran-in-eaeu---putin-1115809138.html

egypt

russia

hungary

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia eaeu, eurasian economic union free trade agreement, eurasian economic union egypt, eurasian economic union members, eurasian economic union iran, russia egypt relations, eaeu egypt