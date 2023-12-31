https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/xi-voices-confidence-in-chinas-reunification-with-taiwan-1115917290.html
Xi Voices Confidence in China's Reunification With Taiwan
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed confidence in China's reunification with Taiwan in his New Year's address on Sunday.
Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August and September, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity. On September 18, the ministry reported a record high of 103 Chinese aircraft seen near the island in one day.
Xi Voices Confidence in China's Reunification With Taiwan
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed confidence in China's reunification with Taiwan in his New Year's address on Sunday.
During his speech, the Chinese leader asserted that the reunification of China with Taiwan is an inevitable outcome. His statement struck a more assertive tone than last year, especially notable as the island prepares to elect a new leader in less than two weeks.
"China will surely be reunified, and all Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share in the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi was quoted as saying by the state-run China Central Television.
The Chinese leader also spoke about his country's role on the international stage.
"While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country," Xi said.
In 2023, China hosted the China-Central Asia Summit, the Third Belt and Road Forum
for International Cooperation, and other diplomatic events attended by leaders from around the world, Xi added.
"I also paid visits to a number of countries, attended international conferences, and met many friends, both old and new. I shared China's vision and enhanced common understandings with them," the president said.
Taiwan
has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable
.
The latest escalation around Taiwan
took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August and September, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity. On September 18, the ministry reported a record high of 103 Chinese aircraft seen near the island in one day.