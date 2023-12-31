https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/xi-voices-confidence-in-chinas-reunification-with-taiwan-1115917290.html

Xi Voices Confidence in China's Reunification With Taiwan

Xi Voices Confidence in China's Reunification With Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed confidence in China's reunification with Taiwan in his New Year's address on Sunday.

During his speech, the Chinese leader asserted that the reunification of China with Taiwan is an inevitable outcome. His statement struck a more assertive tone than last year, especially notable as the island prepares to elect a new leader in less than two weeks.The Chinese leader also spoke about his country's role on the international stage. In 2023, China hosted the China-Central Asia Summit, the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and other diplomatic events attended by leaders from around the world, Xi added. Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing regards the island as its province, while Taiwan maintains that it is an autonomous entity but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official foreign contacts with Taipei and regards Chinese sovereignty over the island as indisputable. The latest escalation around Taiwan took place in April after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with then-US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. Beijing responded by launching massive three-day military drills near the island in what it called a warning to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers. In August and September, the Taiwanese armed forces reported multiple sightings of Chinese naval and air patrols in the island's vicinity. On September 18, the ministry reported a record high of 103 Chinese aircraft seen near the island in one day.

