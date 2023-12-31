https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/zero-gravity-cheers-russian-cosmonauts-ring-in-the-new-year-from-the-iss-1115911477.html

Zero Gravity Cheers: Russian Cosmonauts Ring in the New Year From the ISS

Zero Gravity Cheers: Russian Cosmonauts Ring in the New Year From the ISS

Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have sent warm New Year's greetings to their compatriots, expressing support and heartfelt sentiments.

2023-12-31T18:41+0000

2023-12-31T18:41+0000

2023-12-31T18:41+0000

beyond politics

oleg kononenko

yuri borisov

andreas mogensen

russia

denmark

earth

roscosmos

european space agency (esa)

jaxa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/1d/1080612108_0:152:1920:1232_1920x0_80_0_0_d6fafab116e046feb558e29359ce9b03.jpg

Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov, the Russian cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS, extended their New Year greetings to Russians, wishing them health, success, support and warmth, as well as to be surrounded by love.Chub added that during the upcoming holiday season, everyone can share a piece of their warmth with family and friends, help those in need, and even "give miracles to those around us." He encouraged spreading kindness and "bringing happiness and smiles to those around us."American astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark, and astronaut Satoshi Furukawa from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) are currently on board the station together with the three Russian cosmonauts.Kononenko had previously mentioned that cosmonauts and astronauts would exchange gifts and visit different segments of the station to celebrate the holiday. The ISS completes one orbit around the Earth every 90 minutes, so it experiences the New Year 15 or 16 times a day. ISS crews usually celebrate the New Year when it begins in the city where one of the crew members is from.According to Roscosmos, the current ISS crew, including Oleg Kononenko, Nikolay Chub and Konstantin Borisov, will have five days off for the New Year's holidays, resting from December 30 to January 1 and the calendar weekends of January 6 and 7.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231228/russia-united-states-agree-to-extend-cross-flight-program-to-iss-through-2025-1115853024.html

russia

denmark

earth

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian cosmonauts, international space station, new year's greetings