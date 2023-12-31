https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/zero-gravity-cheers-russian-cosmonauts-ring-in-the-new-year-from-the-iss-1115911477.html
Zero Gravity Cheers: Russian Cosmonauts Ring in the New Year From the ISS
Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) have sent warm New Year's greetings to their compatriots, expressing support and heartfelt sentiments.
2023-12-31T18:41+0000
Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Konstantin Borisov, the Russian cosmonauts currently stationed on the ISS
, extended their New Year greetings to Russians, wishing them health, success, support and warmth, as well as to be surrounded by love.
"From the International Space Station, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on the upcoming New Year. It is the warmest and most cordial holiday of the year that unites all generations of our vast country. On this day, we wish you all health, success and prosperity," Kononenko said in a video released by Roscosmos.
Chub added that during the upcoming holiday season, everyone can share a piece of their warmth with family and friends, help those in need, and even "give miracles to those around us." He encouraged spreading kindness and "bringing happiness and smiles to those around us."
"As we know, the New Year is a family holiday. Today, however, we are celebrating it far from our loved ones. Nevertheless, we feel the support and love of our families even here in space. We wish the same to each of you, be happy and be loved," Borisov said.
American astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen from Denmark, and astronaut Satoshi Furukawa from the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency
(JAXA) are currently on board the station together with the three Russian cosmonauts.
Kononenko had previously mentioned that cosmonauts and astronauts would exchange gifts and visit different segments of the station to celebrate the holiday. The ISS completes one orbit around the Earth every 90 minutes, so it experiences the New Year 15 or 16 times a day. ISS crews usually celebrate the New Year when it begins in the city where one of the crew members is from.
According to Roscosmos, the current ISS crew, including Oleg Kononenko, Nikolay Chub and Konstantin Borisov, will have five days off for the New Year's holidays, resting from December 30 to January 1 and the calendar weekends of January 6 and 7.