Capabilities of Russian Armed Forces Constantly Increasing - Putin

The capabilities and capacities of the Russian Armed Forces are constantly and multiply increasing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

2024-01-01T13:29+0000

2024-01-01T13:29+0000

2024-01-01T13:29+0000

russia

ukraine

vladimir putin

russia

russian armed forces

attack

The capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces are constantly increasing, President Vladimir Putin said. Ukraine is running out of military equipment, while Russia will increase production, Putin said. The Russian leader added that only some 400 tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, "while we produce and overhaul 1,600 in a year." Putin stressed that Kiev wants to intimidate the Russian people and sow uncertainty across the country, but Russia's response would be to step up strikes on Ukrainian military facilities. He noted that the Russian military, using high-precision weapons, strikes places where decisions are made, places where military personnel, mercenaries, and others gather, first of all in military facilities. "And they are quite sensitive, these strikes," the president added.Russia could respond to Ukraine like they hit Belgorod, but Russia only strikes military targets, Vladimir Putin said.According to him, Russia also wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, but on its own terms.The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive on June 4, but were unable to overcome even Russia's tactical defense zone, despite suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed. According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Ukraine lost about 160,000 troops and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions during the six-month counteroffensive.

ukraine

russia

russian armed forces, russian president vladimir putin