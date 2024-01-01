https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/capabilities-of-russian-armed-forces-constantly-increasing---putin-1115930527.html
Capabilities of Russian Armed Forces Constantly Increasing - Putin
Capabilities of Russian Armed Forces Constantly Increasing - Putin
The capabilities and capacities of the Russian Armed Forces are constantly and multiply increasing, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2024-01-01T13:29+0000
2024-01-01T13:29+0000
2024-01-01T13:29+0000
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
russia
russian armed forces
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115698737_0:54:3166:1835_1920x0_80_0_0_e69c6894ca5359ef304f0bdea1c0893d.jpg
The capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces are constantly increasing, President Vladimir Putin said. Ukraine is running out of military equipment, while Russia will increase production, Putin said. The Russian leader added that only some 400 tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, "while we produce and overhaul 1,600 in a year." Putin stressed that Kiev wants to intimidate the Russian people and sow uncertainty across the country, but Russia's response would be to step up strikes on Ukrainian military facilities. He noted that the Russian military, using high-precision weapons, strikes places where decisions are made, places where military personnel, mercenaries, and others gather, first of all in military facilities. "And they are quite sensitive, these strikes," the president added.Russia could respond to Ukraine like they hit Belgorod, but Russia only strikes military targets, Vladimir Putin said.According to him, Russia also wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, but on its own terms.The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive on June 4, but were unable to overcome even Russia's tactical defense zone, despite suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed. According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Ukraine lost about 160,000 troops and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions during the six-month counteroffensive.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/scott-ritter-belgorod-attack-meant-to-provoke-russian-overreaction-prevent-west-from-dumping-kiev-1115918481.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115698737_435:0:3166:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8cef6702cc0d740ce6c1129bceab60ab.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian armed forces, russian president vladimir putin
russian armed forces, russian president vladimir putin
Capabilities of Russian Armed Forces Constantly Increasing - Putin
On January 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited wounded servicemen who took part in the special military operation in Ukraine at the Vishnevsky hospital in Moscow.
The capabilities of the Russian Armed Forces are constantly increasing, President Vladimir Putin said.
"The capabilities and capacities of the Russian Armed Forces are constantly increasing," he noted.
Ukraine is running out of military equipment, while Russia will increase production, Putin said.
The Russian leader added that only some 400 tanks have been delivered to Ukraine, "while we produce and overhaul 1,600 in a year."
"This is not a state secret. In fact, there will probably be more," the president said.
Putin stressed that Kiev wants to intimidate the Russian people and sow uncertainty across the country, but Russia's response would be to step up strikes on Ukrainian military facilities
.
"They want to: a) intimidate us, and b) create some kind of uncertainty in our country. For our part, we will certainly carry out the strikes I mentioned. No such crime [like the terrorist attack in Belgorod will be carried out] and this is certainly a crime against the civilian population that will not go unpunished, 100%, there can be no doubt."
He noted that the Russian military, using high-precision weapons, strikes places where decisions are made, places where military personnel, mercenaries, and others gather, first of all in military facilities. "And they are quite sensitive, these strikes," the president added.
Russia could respond to Ukraine like they hit Belgorod
, but Russia only strikes military targets, Vladimir Putin said.
According to him, Russia also wants to end the conflict in Ukraine, but on its own terms.
"And we, too, want to end the conflict. As soon as possible. But only on our terms. We have no desire to fight indefinitely. But we are not going to give up our positions either," Putin concluded.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive on June 4, but were unable to overcome even Russia's tactical defense zone, despite suffering huge losses in the Zaporozhye direction. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Kiev's push had failed.
According to Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, Ukraine lost about 160,000 troops and more than 3,000 armored vehicles in all directions during the six-month counteroffensive.