What is Known About Ukraine’s Shelling of Donetsk on New Year’s Eve

Ukraine's military shelled the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) shortly after midnight on New Year’s Eve.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115923204_0:0:3043:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_97e5c52e1f5c7f007548846ab2c67aed.jpg

The Kiev regime has again blatantly attacked civilians. This time, it shelled the city of Donetsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) shortly after midnight on New Year’s Night. This is what Sputnik knows so far about the attack.The DPR representative office in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination reported on New Year's Eve that the Ukrainian military fired 15 rockets from multiple launch rocket systems at Donetsk shortly after midnight. Later, Ukrainian troops fired eight more missiles.The head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, took to Telegram to confirm the attack, adding that "Unfortunately, there are fatalities." Medical assistance was being provided to the wounded people, he added. The DPR head urged residents to seek safety in shelters, adding that more attacks could be expected.Later, Pushilin clarified information on the victims, saying that four people were killed in Ukraine’s strike on Donetsk, while 13 others sustained injuries.Local DPR operational services also reported that a war correspondent was killed and another was wounded as a result of the shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Their names have not been specified.Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin wrote on Telegram that several apartment buildings and a car were damaged in the Budennovsky district.On the night of January 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also shelled the Nikitovsky district of Gorlovka in the DPR. As a result of the shelling, a residential building was damaged, the mayor of the city, Ivan Prikhodko, confirmed. He called on local residents to remain in shelters.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian forces on New Year's Eve, saying that "Only a terrorist beast could do such a thing."The attack on New Year's Eve came after Ukraine's military shelled the Russian city of Belgorod on December 30. Over a dozen civilians were killed, and scores more injured during the daytime Ukrainian missile strike on the Russian city of 340,000, situated about 40 km from the Ukrainian border.The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the strike on Belgorod would not go unpunished. The Russian Armed Forces launched retaliatory strikes on the territory of Ukraine in response to the attack on the center of Belgorod – as a result, decision-making centers and military facilities in Kharkov were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

