Global Awakening: Russian UN Envoy Reveals Perception Shift on Ukrainian Crisis

In a year-end address, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, noted a significant change in the world's perception of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes.

The diplomat thanked Russian citizens and the international community for their attention to the work of the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York and acknowledged the consistent support of the community.The diplomat highlighted the growing awareness of Western independent experts, political analysts and journalists who are willing to participate in UN Security Council meetings convened by Russia. He noted their desire to express positions that they find difficult to convey through their media due to censorship.Polyanskiy also revealed that a significant number of messages are pouring in "from ordinary citizens of the United States and other Western countries, apologizing for their authorities and expressing words of support for our country."

