https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/global-awakening-russian-un-envoy-reveals-perception-shift-on-ukrainian-crisis-1115916972.html
Global Awakening: Russian UN Envoy Reveals Perception Shift on Ukrainian Crisis
Global Awakening: Russian UN Envoy Reveals Perception Shift on Ukrainian Crisis
In a year-end address, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, noted a significant change in the world's perception of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes.
2024-01-01T05:46+0000
2024-01-01T05:46+0000
2024-01-01T05:46+0000
world
dmitry polyanskiy
russia
new york
ukraine
un security council (unsc)
ukraine crisis
ukrainian conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918660_0:287:3070:2014_1920x0_80_0_0_b76df5fa6118035ddf59e9af070068f6.jpg
The diplomat thanked Russian citizens and the international community for their attention to the work of the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York and acknowledged the consistent support of the community.The diplomat highlighted the growing awareness of Western independent experts, political analysts and journalists who are willing to participate in UN Security Council meetings convened by Russia. He noted their desire to express positions that they find difficult to convey through their media due to censorship.Polyanskiy also revealed that a significant number of messages are pouring in "from ordinary citizens of the United States and other Western countries, apologizing for their authorities and expressing words of support for our country."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/wests-backing-of-israel--ukraine-hypocrisy-over-cost-of-human-life-alienates-global-south-1114396994.html
russia
new york
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/1f/1115918660_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9fccd54590d4d9025346be6dac6bebdf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia unsc, russia unsc resolution, unsc russia ukraine, unsc russia ukraine resolution, global attitude ukraine, attitudes towards ukrainian refugees, russia ukraine world news
russia unsc, russia unsc resolution, unsc russia ukraine, unsc russia ukraine resolution, global attitude ukraine, attitudes towards ukrainian refugees, russia ukraine world news
Global Awakening: Russian UN Envoy Reveals Perception Shift on Ukrainian Crisis
In a year-end address, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dmitry Polyanskiy, noted a significant change in the world's perception of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes.
The diplomat thanked Russian citizens and the international community for their attention to the work of the Russian Mission to the United Nations in New York and acknowledged the consistent support of the community.
"From here in New York, we can feel the change in the world's perception of the Ukrainian crisis, its causes and prospects for resolution. Many of our colleagues at the United Nations have begun to recognize the rotten core of the Kiev regime and its anti-people, destructive nature. For many, the unseemly role of the West in the crisis, its hypocrisy, cynicism and selective blindness, which became particularly clear against the backdrop of the Gaza crisis, is becoming increasingly clear," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
The diplomat highlighted the growing awareness
of Western independent experts, political analysts and journalists who are willing to participate in UN Security Council meetings
convened by Russia. He noted their desire to express positions that they find difficult to convey through their media due to censorship.
Polyanskiy also revealed that a significant number of messages
are pouring in "from ordinary citizens of the United States and other Western countries, apologizing for their authorities and expressing words of support for our country."
22 October 2023, 10:01 GMT