New Stage of Gaza War: Israel Plans Partial Troop Withdrawal, Targeted Operations
New Stage of Gaza War: Israel Plans Partial Troop Withdrawal, Targeted Operations
In a move marking a new phase in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has announced plans for a partial withdrawal of its forces from Gaza over the next few months.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will transition towards more targeted operations in Gaza, reducing reliance on artillery and air strikes.Reports suggest that some reservists will be returned to civilian life to help the economy.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized over the weekend that the war against Hamas is anticipated to persist for several more months.The decision follows the latest push by US President Joe Biden’s administration for Israel to de-escalate the offensive in Gaza and take steps to minimize civilian casualties. Despite Israel's control over virtually the entire Gaza Strip, resistance persists in the complex labyrinth of tunnels maintained by Hamas.The IDF has yet to achieve its primary objective in the conflict: capturing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Both Sinwar and his younger brother, Mohammed, who commands the southern Hamas forces, have managed to elude Israeli forces throughout the duration of the conflict.Simultaneously, the US military has actively worked to prevent the Israeli conflict from escalating into a broader regional confrontation. In recent months, militant groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq along with Yemen’s armed forces have all engaged in attacks against US or Israeli targets, prompting an effort to contain the conflict within its current scope.
New Stage of Gaza War: Israel Plans Partial Troop Withdrawal, Targeted Operations

In a move marking a new phase in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has announced plans for a partial withdrawal of its forces from Gaza over the next few months.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will transition towards more targeted operations in Gaza, reducing reliance on artillery and air strikes.
Reports suggest that some reservists will be returned to civilian life to help the economy.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized over the weekend that the war against Hamas is anticipated to persist for several more months.
“This will take six months at least, and involve intense mopping-up missions against the terrorists,” an Israeli official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, stated. “No one is talking about doves of peace being flown from Shajaia," he stressed, referring to a district in Gaza.
The decision follows the latest push by US President Joe Biden’s administration for Israel to de-escalate the offensive in Gaza and take steps to minimize civilian casualties. Despite Israel's control over virtually the entire Gaza Strip, resistance persists in the complex labyrinth of tunnels maintained by Hamas.
The IDF has yet to achieve its primary objective in the conflict: capturing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Both Sinwar and his younger brother, Mohammed, who commands the southern Hamas forces, have managed to elude Israeli forces throughout the duration of the conflict.
Simultaneously, the US military has actively worked to prevent the Israeli conflict from escalating into a broader regional confrontation. In recent months, militant groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq along with Yemen’s armed forces have all engaged in attacks against US or Israeli targets, prompting an effort to contain the conflict within its current scope.
