https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/new-stage-of-gaza-war-israel-plans-partial-troop-withdrawal-targeted-operations-1115931720.html

New Stage of Gaza War: Israel Plans Partial Troop Withdrawal, Targeted Operations

New Stage of Gaza War: Israel Plans Partial Troop Withdrawal, Targeted Operations

In a move marking a new phase in the ongoing conflict with Hamas, Israel has announced plans for a partial withdrawal of its forces from Gaza over the next few months.

2024-01-01T16:30+0000

2024-01-01T16:30+0000

2024-01-01T16:30+0000

world

yahya sinwar

benjamin netanyahu

joe biden

israel

gaza strip

lebanon

hamas

israel defense forces (idf)

middle east

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/01/1115933766_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc300dc7ba60370a69f8ef3b6967244a.jpg

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will transition towards more targeted operations in Gaza, reducing reliance on artillery and air strikes.Reports suggest that some reservists will be returned to civilian life to help the economy.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized over the weekend that the war against Hamas is anticipated to persist for several more months.The decision follows the latest push by US President Joe Biden’s administration for Israel to de-escalate the offensive in Gaza and take steps to minimize civilian casualties. Despite Israel's control over virtually the entire Gaza Strip, resistance persists in the complex labyrinth of tunnels maintained by Hamas.The IDF has yet to achieve its primary objective in the conflict: capturing Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar. Both Sinwar and his younger brother, Mohammed, who commands the southern Hamas forces, have managed to elude Israeli forces throughout the duration of the conflict.Simultaneously, the US military has actively worked to prevent the Israeli conflict from escalating into a broader regional confrontation. In recent months, militant groups in Lebanon, Syria and Iraq along with Yemen’s armed forces have all engaged in attacks against US or Israeli targets, prompting an effort to contain the conflict within its current scope.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/iran-deploys-cruise-missile-armed-warship-in-red-sea-amid-us-houthi-standoff-1115932031.html

israel

gaza strip

lebanon

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israeli defense force news, israel gaza war, israel gaza war news, israeli troops gaza border, israeli soldiers gaza, israel military hamas