Serbia's Ruling Coalition Receives 46.75% in Parliamentary Elections

Serbia's ruling coalition — Serbia Must Not Stop formed around President Aleksandar Vucic — has received 46.75% of the vote in the parliamentary elections, the Republican Election Commission (REC) said on Wednesday after processing 100% of the ballots.

On December 30, the country's election board held a repeat voting at 35 out of 8,273 polling stations due to violations and technical problems registered during the parliamentary elections. On the same day, the commission scheduled another repeat voting at eight polling stations for January 2 in connection with complaints over the course of the ballot. On Wednesday night, the commission released the results of processed materials from 8,273 out of 8,273 polling stations. The pro-Western opposition bloc, Serbia Against Violence, came in second with 23.66%, the elections' results showed. The third was the Socialist Party of Serbia, allied with the government coalition, receiving 6.55%. The patriotic coalition, "Dr. Milos Jovanovic – Hope for Serbia," with 5.02% and the bloc led by a eurosceptic, "We, the Voice of the People - Professor, Dr. Branimir Nestorovic," with 4.69% may also receive seats in Serbia's parliament. The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, as a party representing an ethnic minority, will be represented in the country's legislative assembly as well. The Serbian Progressive Party, co-founded by Vucic and part of the ruling coalition, thanked the country's president and the people of Serbia for the victory. On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the Serbia Against Violence coalition protested the outcome of the elections and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days and even tried to storm the facility. Thirty-eight protesters were detained, and eight police officers were injured in the clashes. Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty and vowed to protect law and order.

