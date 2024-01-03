https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/serbias-ruling-coalition-receives-4675-in-parliamentary-elections-1115958609.html
Serbia's Ruling Coalition Receives 46.75% in Parliamentary Elections
Serbia's Ruling Coalition Receives 46.75% in Parliamentary Elections
Serbia's ruling coalition — Serbia Must Not Stop formed around President Aleksandar Vucic — has received 46.75% of the vote in the parliamentary elections, the Republican Election Commission (REC) said on Wednesday after processing 100% of the ballots.
2024-01-03T10:41+0000
2024-01-03T10:41+0000
2024-01-03T10:41+0000
world
serbia
aleksandar vucic
serbian progressive party (sns)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097986140_0:0:3153:1774_1920x0_80_0_0_7b4ef6e64f9edfecebbea84c093c592f.jpg
On December 30, the country's election board held a repeat voting at 35 out of 8,273 polling stations due to violations and technical problems registered during the parliamentary elections. On the same day, the commission scheduled another repeat voting at eight polling stations for January 2 in connection with complaints over the course of the ballot. On Wednesday night, the commission released the results of processed materials from 8,273 out of 8,273 polling stations. The pro-Western opposition bloc, Serbia Against Violence, came in second with 23.66%, the elections' results showed. The third was the Socialist Party of Serbia, allied with the government coalition, receiving 6.55%. The patriotic coalition, "Dr. Milos Jovanovic – Hope for Serbia," with 5.02% and the bloc led by a eurosceptic, "We, the Voice of the People - Professor, Dr. Branimir Nestorovic," with 4.69% may also receive seats in Serbia's parliament. The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, as a party representing an ethnic minority, will be represented in the country's legislative assembly as well. The Serbian Progressive Party, co-founded by Vucic and part of the ruling coalition, thanked the country's president and the people of Serbia for the victory. On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the Serbia Against Violence coalition protested the outcome of the elections and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days and even tried to storm the facility. Thirty-eight protesters were detained, and eight police officers were injured in the clashes. Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty and vowed to protect law and order.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231209/serbia-wont-impose-sanctions-on-russia-despite-pressure---defense-minister-1115501260.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231225/russian-foreign-ministry-on-unrest-in-serbia-west-tries-to-shake-up-situation-in-belgrade-1115796844.html
serbia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/1f/1097986140_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1f2bdd99ae71a9ce42ba17de5adfec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
serbia, vucic, serbia progressive party, serbia must not stop, serbia coup, serbia unrest
serbia, vucic, serbia progressive party, serbia must not stop, serbia coup, serbia unrest
Serbia's Ruling Coalition Receives 46.75% in Parliamentary Elections
BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Serbia's ruling coalition — Serbia Must Not Stop formed around President Aleksandar Vucic — has received 46.75% of the vote in the parliamentary elections, the Republican Election Commission (REC) said on Wednesday after processing 100% of the ballots.
On December 30, the country's election board held a repeat voting at 35 out of 8,273 polling stations due to violations and technical problems registered during the parliamentary elections. On the same day, the commission scheduled another repeat voting at eight polling stations for January 2 in connection with complaints over the course of the ballot. On Wednesday night, the commission released the results of processed materials from 8,273 out of 8,273 polling stations.
9 December 2023, 18:19 GMT
The pro-Western opposition bloc, Serbia Against Violence, came in second with 23.66%, the elections' results showed. The third was the Socialist Party of Serbia, allied with the government coalition, receiving 6.55%. The patriotic coalition, "Dr. Milos Jovanovic – Hope for Serbia," with 5.02% and the bloc led by a eurosceptic, "We, the Voice of the People - Professor, Dr. Branimir Nestorovic," with 4.69% may also receive seats in Serbia's parliament. The Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians, as a party representing an ethnic minority, will be represented in the country's legislative assembly as well.
25 December 2023, 08:51 GMT
The Serbian Progressive Party, co-founded by Vucic and part of the ruling coalition, thanked the country's president and the people of Serbia for the victory.
On December 17, Serbia held parliamentary and municipal elections. Following the vote, supporters of the Serbia Against Violence coalition protested the outcome of the elections and blocked traffic outside the REC building in Belgrade for several days and even tried to storm the facility. Thirty-eight protesters were detained, and eight police officers were injured in the clashes. Vucic said in an address to the nation that the unrest was aimed at depriving the Balkan nation of its sovereignty
and vowed to protect law and order.