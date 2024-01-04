https://sputnikglobe.com/20240104/us-china-hold-separate-maritime-drills-as-tensions-persist-1115971467.html
US, China Hold Separate Maritime Drills as Tensions Persist
Territories in the South China Sea are claimed by an array of countries, including China, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The US regularly sends its warships to the region for so-called "freedom of navigation" missions.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/04/1115970471_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b178dc03684817e6633b24615535db53.jpg
Chinese naval and air forces conducted patrols in the South China Sea, where the Philippines and the US are currently holding maritime drills amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Manila in the area.The PLA noted that its forces were on "high alert" and "fully aware of and prepared for any military activities that disturb the South China Sea and create flashpoints. The Chinese military did not elaborate on the exact location of the patrols or the types of aircraft and warships involved.In a separate development, Manila sent four naval vessels, as well as multi-role and anti-submarine helicopters, to the South China Sea to participate in Philippine-US exercises, the second such drills in less than a month. The US sent an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, two destroyers and a multirole fighter jet.This comes amid tensions between Beijing and Manila that have flared in recent months over a series of confrontations in the South China Sea. These include accusations that China rammed a ship carrying the Philippine military chief of staff earlier this month.Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo then discussed "important opportunities" to strengthen bilateral ties..The US views the South China Sea as an international waterway and routinely defies Beijing with patrols by American and allied warships in the so-called freedom of navigation exercises, which the PRC denounces as "provocations".
Chinese naval and air forces conducted patrols in the South China Sea
, where the Philippines and the US are currently holding maritime drills amid ongoing tensions between Beijing and Manila in the area.
Referring to the patrols, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) said in a social media post that the "routine" operations on Wednesday and Thursday were aimed at "resolutely safeguarding" the PRC's "sovereignty, security and maritime rights and interests."
11 December 2023, 03:42 GMT
The PLA noted that its forces were on "high alert" and "fully aware of and prepared for any military activities that disturb the South China Sea and create flashpoints. The Chinese military did not elaborate on the exact location of the patrols or the types of aircraft and warships involved.
In a separate development, Manila sent four naval vessels, as well as multi-role and anti-submarine helicopters, to the South China Sea to participate in Philippine-US exercises, the second such drills in less than a month. The US sent an aircraft carrier, a cruiser, two destroyers and a multirole fighter jet.
This comes amid tensions between Beijing and Manila that have flared in recent months over a series of confrontations in the South China Sea. These include accusations that China rammed a ship carrying the Philippine military chief of staff earlier this month.
Last week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a direct warning when he stressed that any miscalculation in the dispute would provoke a strong response from Beijing, and that China-Philippines relations were facing "serious difficulties".
2 December 2023, 00:03 GMT
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Philippine counterpart Enrique Manalo then discussed "important opportunities" to strengthen bilateral ties..
Beijing claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea and has built military bases on artificial islands in the area. The Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, and Vietnam have territorial claims in the area.
The US views the South China Sea as an international waterway and routinely defies Beijing with patrols by American and allied warships in the so-called freedom of navigation exercises
, which the PRC denounces as "provocations".