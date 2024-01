https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/soledar-artemovsk-maryinka-significant-for-complete-liberation-of-donetsk-peoples-republic-1116007965.html

Soledar, Artemovsk, Maryinka Significant for Complete Liberation of Donetsk People's Republic

Soledar, Artemovsk, Maryinka Significant for Complete Liberation of Donetsk People's Republic

The liberation of Soledar, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Maryinka is significant both for security and for the complete liberation of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, the DPR head, told Sputnik.

2024-01-06T02:50+0000

2024-01-06T02:50+0000

2024-01-06T02:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk people’s republic

donetsk

denis pushilin

liberation

russian forces

russian armed forces

russia

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/07/1114000268_0:183:2994:1867_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb5b2e2fd73dfa4fc058528321593fb.jpg

“The year 2023 was rich in events, they were diverse. First of all, we are concerned about everything related to the military component. The liberation of our settlements was significant for us,” Pushilin stated. He named Soledar, Artemovsk (Bakhmut), and Maryinka among the liberated settlements.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/why-russian-liberation-of-maryinka-is-so-significant-1115824423.html

donetsk

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces attack, russian forces assault, russian attack, russian assault, russian advance, russian offensive, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort