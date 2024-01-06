https://sputnikglobe.com/20240106/us-will-soon-be-unable-to-deliver-missiles-for-patriot-systems-to-ukraine-1116017735.html

US Will Soon Be Unable to Deliver Missiles for Patriot Systems to Ukraine

US Will Soon Be Unable to Deliver Missiles for Patriot Systems to Ukraine

On Tuesday, The Telegraph newspaper reported that Ukrainian air defense systems would not be able to repel all Russian attacks this winter due to a shortage of interceptor missiles, including for the Patriot air defense systems.

2024-01-06T15:56+0000

2024-01-06T15:56+0000

2024-01-06T15:56+0000

military

ukraine

russia

pentagon

white house

us

patriot

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/06/1116017552_0:162:3066:1887_1920x0_80_0_0_ab9b23477ae0f3aff16ea6c13ec15b32.jpg

The United States will soon be unable to supply Ukraine with interceptor missiles for Patriot surface-to-air systems that can cost from $2 million to $4 million per piece, The New York Times newspaper reported on Saturday, citing White House and Pentagon officials. Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks. Ukraine eventually started pushing for Western-made fighter jets, which its donors abroad long resisted. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russian strikes.

https://sputnikglobe.com

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231231/there-is-no-stomach-in-us-to-continue-funding-ukraine---ex-pentagon-official-1115908133.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, western aid to ukraine, western military supplies to ukraine, patrio complex, patriot missile complex