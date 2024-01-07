https://sputnikglobe.com/20240107/iran-faces-all-out-battle-with-the-enemy-says-military-chief-1116023740.html
Iran Faces 'All-Out Battle with the Enemy' Says Military Chief
Iran Faces 'All-Out Battle with the Enemy' Says Military Chief
The head of Iran’s armed forces is known for his fiery rhetoric directed towards Israel, the United States, and Saudi Arabia.
The commander-in-chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sounded a note of defiance in a speech Saturday, warning enemy countries to “stay away from this area.”“Today we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy,” said Major General Hossein Salami in a ceremony marking the debut of a new ship and missile launchers.The remark comes as war threatens to break out in the Red Sea, where Houthi militants in Yemen have been attacking ships associated with Israel in retribution for the country’s incursion in Gaza. The death toll recently reached 22,438 in the besieged enclave according to local authorities.He added that Iran’s navy had made a “brilliant leap in its offensive and defensive powers.”The United States recently announced a coalition of countries would work together to counter the Houthis’ attacks, but the Biden administration has had difficulty securing substantial commitments. Spain was originally believed to be part of the coalition, but its defense minister clarified it would only act along with NATO or the EU. France insisted its ships would only operate under its own command.Meanwhile several shipping countries have begun taking longer routes around Africa in order to avoid the area.Iran sent a warship to the Red Sea earlier this month to protect its own commercial interests there. Some analysts have suggested Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu desires a broader war between the United States and Israel’s arch-enemy Iran. Netanyahu frequently employs threatening rhetoric against the country.The Israeli president recently announced military operations would continue in Gaza for several more months, but international condemnation of the country’s conduct there is mounting. Recently South Africa filed charges against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing the country of authoring genocide. Israel is expected to answer the charges next week in The Hague.
