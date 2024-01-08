https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/disgraced-prince-andrew-not-going-anywhere-following-epstein-document-dump---report-1116046821.html
Disgraced Prince Andrew Not Going Anywhere Following Epstein Document Dump - Report
Disgraced Prince Andrew Not Going Anywhere Following Epstein Document Dump - Report
Prince Andrew has previously settled a lawsuit in 2022 with his accused victim, who says she was only 17-years-old when she was trafficked and coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
2024-01-08T03:54+0000
2024-01-08T03:54+0000
2024-01-08T03:54+0000
world
jeffrey epstein
prince andrew
ghislaine maxwell
sex scandal
child sexual abuse
sexual abuse
united kingdom (uk)
uk royal family
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100691078_0:0:3069:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_adb7609b66c9a25a67677fd2afa62353.jpg
Prince Andrew has previously settled a lawsuit in 2022 with his accused victim, who says she was only 17-years-old when she was trafficked and coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, Andrew’s public standing was irreversibly tarnished and he was made to step back from his royal duties.But recently, unsealed documents from a 2015 defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend, have unveiled more salacious details of Andrew’s crimes. The papers also reference other celebrities, including former President Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking.In light of the “Epstein document dump”, the Duke of York, 63, has reportedly vowed to fight any attempt to be evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.The King has reportedly considered moving his disgraced brother into a smaller home, such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan’s former home Frogmore Cottage. He has also considered cutting off his brother’s security funding at the estate, according to reports.In a 2014 court filing, one victim said she was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations”. The locations included Maxwell’s London apartment, a separate location in New York, and “on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other underaged girls).”Epstein reportedly told a victim to give Andrew “whatever he demanded”. And another accuser said in her deposition that Andrew touched her breast while they were posing for a photo on a couch at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2001. During that testimony, the victim said he groped another underage girl’s breast with a puppet that looked like him.And according to Epstein’s former butler—who worked for the sex offender from 1991 until 2002—Andrew received “daily” massages when he “spent weeks” at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida mansion. According to a 2019 indictment against Epstein, the late financier would lure his child victims under the impression that they would give him a massage which would then “become increasingly sexual in nature”. It is not presently clear if the massages Andrew received were such as that.According to a report, the unveiled documents do not reveal any new major allegations, though they mention Andrew nearly 70 times. Many of the new names revealed include victims, members of law enforcement officials, Epstein’s household staff, and friends and family. And not everyone mentioned in the documents committed some kind of wrongdoing. More documents are expected to be released in the coming days after 191 of about 250 documents were first unsealed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.Some of those who were accused of committing wrongdoing include: the American investor Glenn Dubin, American billionaire heir and businessman Tom Pritzker, the late French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, the late New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and lawyer and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. Both former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump appeared in the documents, but were not implicated in anything illegal.American financier Epstein, 66, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July of 2019. He died by suicide in jail before he could face trial. While testifying for a 2016 sexual abuse lawsuit, he invoked the Fifth Amendment about 600 times. Maxwell was then arrested in 2020 and accused of assisting Epstein in his abuse scheme. She was convicted by a federal jury in December of 2021 on five federal counts, including sex trafficking a minor and conspiracy, and is now serving 20 years in prison.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240101/court-documents-unveiling-150-associates-of-sex-offender-jeffrey-epstein-to-be-made-public--1115923928.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20220605/doesnt-that-seem-odd-elon-musk-trolls-doj-wonders-why-it-wont-release-epstein-client-list-1096036701.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/london-police-say-no-probe-launched-into-prince-andrew-after-epstein-files-unsealed-1116003206.html
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/0c/1100691078_340:0:3069:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_51c170232bb3b74b06be2b1ef40e98bd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell, royal family, sex scandal, court documents, jeffrey epstein, prince andrew, documents to be made public, sex offender, sex trafficker, sex crimes, child molestation, trafficking ring, pedophile, child molester
prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, ghislaine maxwell, royal family, sex scandal, court documents, jeffrey epstein, prince andrew, documents to be made public, sex offender, sex trafficker, sex crimes, child molestation, trafficking ring, pedophile, child molester
Disgraced Prince Andrew Not Going Anywhere Following Epstein Document Dump - Report
King Charles III’s disgraced brother Prince Andrew will reportedly reject any efforts to be evicted from his mansion by the King after his name was featured nearly 70 times in newly unsealed documents related to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Prince Andrew has previously settled a lawsuit in 2022
with his accused victim, who says she was only 17-years-old when she was trafficked and coerced into having sex with Prince Andrew by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. As a result, Andrew’s public standing was irreversibly tarnished and he was made to step back from his royal duties.
But recently, unsealed documents from a 2015 defamation suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend, have unveiled more salacious details of Andrew’s crimes. The papers also reference other celebrities, including former President Bill Clinton and Stephen Hawking.
In light of the “Epstein document dump”, the Duke of York, 63, has reportedly vowed to fight any attempt to be evicted from his 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor which he shares with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
“The King can’t force him out. He has a cast iron lease that he has absolutely every intention of honoring,” a source said, referring to a 75-year lease Andrew signed in 2003. Andrew has reportedly spent over 7.5 million British pounds on the estate ($9.5 million) and still owes more than $2 million in repairs.
The King has reportedly considered moving his disgraced brother into a smaller home, such as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan’s former home Frogmore Cottage. He has also considered cutting off his brother’s security funding at the estate, according to reports.
In a 2014 court filing
, one victim said she was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations”. The locations included Maxwell’s London apartment, a separate location in New York, and “on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other underaged girls).”
Epstein reportedly told a victim to give Andrew “whatever he demanded”. And another accuser said in her deposition that Andrew touched her breast while they were posing for a photo on a couch at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse in 2001. During that testimony, the victim said he groped another underage girl’s breast with a puppet that looked like him.
And according to Epstein’s former butler—who worked for the sex offender from 1991 until 2002—Andrew received “daily” massages when he “spent weeks” at Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida mansion.
According to a 2019
indictment against Epstein, the late financier would lure his child victims under the impression that they would give him a massage which would then “become increasingly sexual in nature”. It is not presently clear if the massages Andrew received were such as that.
"I can't remember if he had more than one [per day], but I think it was just a massage for him,” the butler said of Andrew’s “massages”.
According to a report
, the unveiled documents do not reveal any new major allegations, though they mention Andrew nearly 70 times. Many of the new names revealed include victims, members of law enforcement officials, Epstein’s household staff, and friends and family. And not everyone mentioned in the documents committed some kind of wrongdoing. More documents are expected to be released in the coming days after 191 of about 250 documents were first unsealed on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
Some of those who were accused of committing wrongdoing include: the American investor Glenn Dubin, American billionaire heir and businessman Tom Pritzker, the late French modeling scout Jean-Luc Brunel, the late New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and lawyer and former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz. Both former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump appeared in the documents, but were not implicated in anything illegal.
American financier Epstein, 66, was indicted on federal sex trafficking charges in July of 2019. He died by suicide in jail before he could face trial. While testifying for a 2016 sexual abuse lawsuit, he invoked the Fifth Amendment
about 600 times. Maxwell
was then arrested in 2020 and accused of assisting Epstein in his abuse scheme. She was convicted by a federal jury in December of 2021 on five federal counts, including sex trafficking a minor and conspiracy, and is now serving 20 years in prison.