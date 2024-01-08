https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/donetsk-peoples-republic-head-slams-zelenskys-lies-about-russias-lack-of-victories-1116049938.html

Donetsk People’s Republic Head Slams Zelensky’s Lies About Russia's 'Lack of Victories'

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin has branded Volodymyr Zelensky’s remarks about Russia’s alleged lack of serious victories a lie. “This was a kind of forerunner of subsequent failures of the Ukrainian armed forces,” Pushilin noted, adding it had been "a landmark moment."Pushilin praised the competent actions of the Russian military in the face of the tasks set before them, which made it possible to achieve those results.In 2023, Russia “confronted the entire collective West with their financial power, the power of their weapons,” said Pushilin. Nevertheless, Ukraine’s much-heralded counteroffensive was defeated.Earlier, Ukraine’s president told The Economist that the Ukrainian summer counteroffensive failed due to “information leaks” that he claimed helped Russia prepare its defences. Moscow, insisted Zelensky, could not boast of any victories, as Russia’s Armed Forces had “failed to take a single major city in 2023.”In late December, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Russian Armed Forces had fulfilled the main goal of 2023 by thwarting Ukraine's counteroffensive. The Ukrainian military took more than 125,000 casualties and lost 16,000 pieces of heavy equipment during the six-month counteroffensive, said Shoigu.In an interview with Sputnik, Pushilin also said speculation over the identities of Ukrainian political and military leaderrs jostling to replace Zelensky was irrelevant.

