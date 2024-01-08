https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/who-cancels-humanitarian-missions-to-northern-gaza-due-to-lack-of-security-guarantees-1116043536.html

WHO Cancels Humanitarian Missions to Northern Gaza Due to Lack of Security Guarantees

The World Health Organisation has been forced to cancel four humanitarian missions to the northern Gaza Strip since December 26 because it no longer receives necessary security guarantees.

"Today [January 7], WHO cancelled a planned mission to Al-Awda hospital and the central drug store in northern Gaza for the fourth time since 26 Dec because we did not receive deconfliction and safety guarantees," WHO said on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).The organization emphasized that for this reason it has lacked access to the northern Gaza Strip for 12 days now, which increases the suffering of people there.On October 7, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. As a result, over 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza and launched a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 22,800 people have been killed so far in Gaza as a result of Israeli strikes, local authorities said.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1.

