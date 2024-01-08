https://sputnikglobe.com/20240108/zelensky-critic-vitaly-klitschko-had-close-ties-to-bidens-burisma--report-1116055770.html
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko is believed to be yet another Biden family business associate, as per Miranda Devine, author of "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide," and the Post's Washington correspondent Steven Nelson. The two cite the infamous laptop's emails and a mysterious "associate with direct knowledge" who spoke with the newspaper.According to the media, Klitschko was a "core shareholder" and active participant in a Hunter Biden-chaired subsidiary of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings – Burisma Geothermal. Hunter sat on the Burisma board at the time and was reportedly paid $83,333 per month beginning in April 2014 even though he had zero experience in energy or Ukraine affairs.Klitschko was allegedly involved in founding Burisma Geothermal in August 2015. This was months before the mayor met with then-Vice President Joe Biden during the latter's December 2015 trip to Kiev. The meeting took place shortly after the elder Biden twisted then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko's hand into firing Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma.Klitschko became Kiev mayor in June 2014; in April 2015 he travelled to Washington and received a warm welcome from then-Vice President Biden. Per the newspaper, the ties between Burisma and Klitschko were established by August 2015, at the time when Burisma Geothermal was launched."[V]ery good news, Klitschko confirmed that he would be on the Board of our geothermal European project!!!" infamous Ukrainian fixer Vadym Pozharsky wrote to the younger Biden and Archer on August 10, 2015."[Klitschko’s] value was just a big, powerful, and famous man in Ukraine — national hero, actually — so no reason not to have him on-board," the unnamed former associate told the newspaper.Per the columnists, Klitschko's alleged connection to the US presidential family raises new questions about the Biden administration's close involvement in Ukraine's affairs as the White House is urging the Congress to funnel another $60 billion into Ukraine. Still, it appears that Republicans are fed up with the uncontrollable flow of money into Ukraine without any oversight. The Kiev regime's inability to gain any tangible results during its six-month long counteroffensive has raised the question whether there is any merit in sending good money after bad.Meanwhile, Klitschko's "stormy" relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky adds complexity to the saga, especially given that the Kiev mayor is seen by some as a potential presidential candidate and Zelensky's rival, as per the newspaper.
